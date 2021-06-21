‘They’re on the verge of great success’ - Fikile Mbalula weighs in on Chiefs’ historic win against Wydad

Kaizer Chiefs’ historic win against Wydad Athletic Club over the weekend has sent many fans into celebration mode.

On Saturday, Amakhosi secured a 1-0 away win in the first leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal against Wydad in Casablanca.

The win comes after a miserable season in which the club scrambled for a top eight finish in the DStv Premiership in a sixth campaign without a trophy.

Chiefs caretaker-coach Arthur Zwane said the historic win was impressive but the game was not yet over.

“We came here to do the business and we did exactly that. We are happy with the result, but we know it’s not yet over. We have the second leg back home in Johannesburg and we will try to finish it off there,” he said.

Zwane said the club initially wanted two goals but was satisfied with one.

“We kept a clean sheet and we wanted a goal or two. The one is OK. They will open up a bit when they come to play us and we will try to punish them. We have another 90 minutes. It will be difficult. We were very disciplined and we hope to keep a clean sheet at home as well,” he said.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula joined hundreds on social media to hail the victory, calling for the nation to support the team.

“They are on the verge of great success. They deserve our support in this continental competition,” he said.