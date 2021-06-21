‘They’re on the verge of great success’ - Fikile Mbalula weighs in on Chiefs’ historic win against Wydad
Kaizer Chiefs’ historic win against Wydad Athletic Club over the weekend has sent many fans into celebration mode.
On Saturday, Amakhosi secured a 1-0 away win in the first leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal against Wydad in Casablanca.
The win comes after a miserable season in which the club scrambled for a top eight finish in the DStv Premiership in a sixth campaign without a trophy.
Chiefs caretaker-coach Arthur Zwane said the historic win was impressive but the game was not yet over.
“We came here to do the business and we did exactly that. We are happy with the result, but we know it’s not yet over. We have the second leg back home in Johannesburg and we will try to finish it off there,” he said.
Zwane said the club initially wanted two goals but was satisfied with one.
“We kept a clean sheet and we wanted a goal or two. The one is OK. They will open up a bit when they come to play us and we will try to punish them. We have another 90 minutes. It will be difficult. We were very disciplined and we hope to keep a clean sheet at home as well,” he said.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula joined hundreds on social media to hail the victory, calling for the nation to support the team.
“They are on the verge of great success. They deserve our support in this continental competition,” he said.
Am not a fan of @KaizerChiefs but they are on the verge of great success they deserve our support in this continental competition.. Lets suspend BoLAKALETSI for now this is bigger than narrow selfiish interest. 🤛✌✌✌✌— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) June 20, 2021
One game away to the final @KaizerChiefs welldone! Anything is possible. 👊🙌🙌🙌✌✌✌✌— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) June 19, 2021
Here is a snapshot of what others had to say:
Kaizer Chiefs may have had the worst season this year. But one thing’s for sure, most of the best teams in the continent were beaten against us, including the local ones. It’s not a trophy, but it’s proof #kokotapiano is still the best. Salute pic.twitter.com/2rDHyy6IkL— Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena) June 19, 2021
Well done Amakhosi! The ⭐️ is within reach! https://t.co/5DfvOlfiGx— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) June 19, 2021
Kaizer Chiefs hatred is a comorbidity for people suffering life threatening diseases. Reduce the threat of death and accept #Amakhosi4Life is the best. You’ll live longer. Happy Monday fellow Africans ✌️✌️✌️😊😊😊— Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena) June 21, 2021
"Stats are like a bikini, they don't reveal everything." – @komphelasteve— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 19, 2021
Well done @KaizerChiefs #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/1aSufqRRVW
He carried Kaizer Chiefs by himself, what a performance... Junior Khanye has no comeback 😂😂😂#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Y534ZMJLaV— King👑 (@Steez0147) June 19, 2021
Wydad Athletic Club lost to Kaizer Chiefs but the pain is going straight to Orlando Pirates fans... Lol football is something else! #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/DNMsRGtZ1B— The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) June 19, 2021
This one is eating humble pie lately #Amakhosi4Life #CAFCL #iDiskiTv Junior Khanye ✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/eeJTaGwz2s— KayBee (@KwandileBhengu6) June 19, 2021
#Amakhosi4Life— Difference Lubisi (@DifferenceSA) June 20, 2021
Rise Glamour Boys Rise !!! 💛💛✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/3bP31r0fbC