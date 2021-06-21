WATCH | ‘This made me emotional’ - Father’s Day tribute to ‘top dad’ Pitso Mosimane
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane was smitten on Sunday after his children paid tribute to him on Father’s Day.
His daughter Lelalentle compiled a video of their family pictures and described Mosimane as inspirational and a “top dad”.
“Happy Father’s Day to our ‘top dad’, Pitso Mosimane. You are such an inspiration to us and we appreciate you more than you can imagine. Can’t wait to see you soon. Much love, the Mosimanes,” the tribute read.
The coach said the tribute made him emotional.
“Wow! Thank you very much, guys. Just woke up to this beautiful gesture you guys have put together. This [is] amazing and made me so emotional. Thank you very much, family. Miss you heaps,” he responded.
Wow!!! Thank you very much, guys. Just woke up to this beautiful gesture that you guys have put together. This amazing and made me so emotional. Thank you very much Family. Miss you heaps❤️ https://t.co/4ckrqVNaXH— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 20, 2021
In a separate Instagram post, Mosimane said though he lives far from his family, “they are always close”.
He also recognised present fathers, saying “Happy Father’s day to all the amazing fathers out there”.
Mosimane left Mamelodi Sundowns last October and moved to Egypt.
He said coaching Al Alhy was as big an opportunity as coaching Real Madrid or Barcelona in Europe.