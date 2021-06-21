WATCH | ‘This made me emotional’ - Father’s Day tribute to ‘top dad’ Pitso Mosimane

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane was smitten on Sunday after his children paid tribute to him on Father’s Day.

His daughter Lelalentle compiled a video of their family pictures and described Mosimane as inspirational and a “top dad”.

“Happy Father’s Day to our ‘top dad’, Pitso Mosimane. You are such an inspiration to us and we appreciate you more than you can imagine. Can’t wait to see you soon. Much love, the Mosimanes,” the tribute read.

The coach said the tribute made him emotional.

“Wow! Thank you very much, guys. Just woke up to this beautiful gesture you guys have put together. This [is] amazing and made me so emotional. Thank you very much, family. Miss you heaps,” he responded.