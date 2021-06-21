Soccer

WATCH | ‘This made me emotional’ - Father’s Day tribute to ‘top dad’ Pitso Mosimane

21 June 2021 - 08:00
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane said though he lives far from his family, 'they are always close'. File photo.
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane said though he lives far from his family, 'they are always close'. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane was smitten on Sunday after his children paid tribute to him on Father’s Day.

His daughter Lelalentle compiled a video of their family pictures and described Mosimane as inspirational and a “top dad”.

“Happy Father’s Day to our ‘top dad’, Pitso Mosimane. You are such an inspiration to us and we appreciate you more than you can imagine. Can’t wait to see you soon. Much love, the Mosimanes,” the tribute read. 

The coach said the tribute made him emotional. 

“Wow! Thank you very much, guys. Just woke up to this beautiful gesture you guys have put together. This [is] amazing and made me so emotional. Thank you very much, family. Miss you heaps,” he responded. 

In a separate Instagram post, Mosimane said though he lives far from his family, “they are always close”.

He also recognised present fathers, saying “Happy Father’s day to all the amazing fathers out there”.

Mosimane left Mamelodi Sundowns last October and moved to Egypt.

He said coaching Al Alhy was as big an opportunity as coaching Real Madrid or Barcelona in Europe.

There's no 'one size fits all' approach to fatherhood, as these diverse dads show

Four South Africans share their personal parenting experiences
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Author Kojo Baffoe: 'My daughter can do anything she decides she wants to do'

The writer, poet and blogger discusses fatherhood — and raising a daughter in a patriarchal society — with Mila de Villiers
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Connie Ferguson pens heartfelt post to daughter Ali on her birthday

“With your drive and passion, you can be absolutely anything you want to be” said Connie to daughter Ali.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs sound warning to the continent: Khosi have one foot in the Caf ... Soccer
  2. More drama: PSL says Chippa v Richards Bay playoff match going ahead Soccer
  3. Ex-AmaZulu GM questions Madlala's role as acting PSL CEO: 'The board of ... Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates may be seeking a coach for the 2021-22 campaign Sport
  5. Chippa United get winning start as endangered playoffs get under way Soccer

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...