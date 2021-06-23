Soccer

Mnisi says Royal won’t play: ‘The team that finished top of the log is Royal AM’

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
23 June 2021 - 15:58
Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi insists the Durban club won the GladAfrica Championship 'fair and square on the field of play'.
Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi insists the Durban club won the GladAfrica Championship 'fair and square on the field of play'.
Image: Gallo Images

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has confirmed the club will not honour its second promotion-relegation playoff match against provincial rivals Richards Bay scheduled for Chatsworth Stadium on Thursday.

The Royal players arrived for‚ but then left, their playoff fixture against Chippa United on Tuesday before kickoff in a move that seems sure to put the Durban team in the firing line for disciplinary action from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Royal are scheduled to face Bay in Chatsworth at 3pm on Thursday‚ and Mnisi said that the club will not be part of that fixture.

“It is simple. We are not going to be participants in the playoffs simply because we are top of the GladAfrica Championship‚” a defiant Mnisi said on Wednesday. “I can confirm that we will not play the so-called playoff match against Richards Bay tomorrow [Thursday]. We won the championship fair and square on the field of play.”

Royal AM claim legal basis for not taking the field in playoff against Chippa United

Royal AM’s decision to not take the field against Chippa United in their promotion-relegation playoff match on Tuesday followed another letter sent ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Mnisi explained why the Royal team on Tuesday went to Chatsworth Stadium but ended up not playing.

“Our legal advisers told us to be there [at the stadium] as the team and wait for the legal judgment from judge Nyathi AJ‚ and that judgment actually confirmed that we are top of the log as Royal AM‚” he said.

“We waited for the legal team to advise us and the legal team indicated to us that we don’t have to play the match because we are top of the log. We just went there and waited for the judgment which confirmed that we are still top of the log. So there was no reason for us to play.

The failure to honour a scheduled fixture is in contravention of the National Soccer League (NSL) handbook.

Mnisi‚ however‚ said the club had not heard from the PSL hierarchy by lunchtime on Wednesday.

“Once they have contacted us I think everybody will know but so far they have not done so‚” he said.

No end in sight for PSL to tangled court web as Royal AM vow to appeal

The GladAfrica Championship promotion-relegation court saga, which has taken the Premier Soccer League (PSL) more than a month to resolve, is far ...
Sport
4 days ago

Mnisi argued that Polokwane City’s failure to field the prescribed five under-23 players in their team in a GladAfrica (National First Division‚ or NFD) match in January against Sekhukhune United did not have a bearing on the outcome of the match‚ which Sekhukhune lost 1-0.

Sekhukhune played the match under protest and a PSL disciplinary hearing has found Polokwane guilty and docked them three points.

The three points were, however, not immediately awarded to Sekhukhune‚ who were awarded them only at an arbitration hearing (upheld in the Johannesburg high court) which is the centre of the reputation-damaging saga that PSL is faced with.

It is believed that the PSL will throw the rule book at Royal AM as their failure to honour a scheduled fixture could be interpreted as gross misconduct and bringing the league into disrepute.

According to page 50 in the handbook‚ if a club fails to honour a fixture‚ “its opponent in that match will receive a ‘walk-over’ (a 3-0 win)‚ unless the disciplinary committee considers that a different sanction may be more appropriate”.

PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala could not be reached for comment despite numerous calls to her cellphone.

PSL prosecutor Nande Becker’s cellphone rang unanswered and he did not respond to messages texted to him via WhatsApp.

READ MORE:

Sivutsa Stars begin bid for return to professional football

Sivutsa Stars from Mpumalanga will make the push for a return to the professional ranks of South African football when the ABC Motsepe League ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Chiefs coach Zwane explains Bvuma's tears after heroic performance in Casablanca

After playing a starring role in Kaizer Chiefs’ epic 1-0 away win against Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semifinals‚ Bruce Bvuma broke ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Class is permanent - Luka Modric saves best for Croatia's hour of need

After ineffective performances in Croatia's first two Euro 2020 matches, it seemed Luka Modric's influence was on the wane, but the midfielder showed ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Magic Modric leads Croatia into Euro last 16 as Scotland fail again

An inspired Luka Modric curled home a magnificent finish as Croatia shrugged off a slow start to Euro 2020 to beat Scotland 3-1 on Tuesday and reach ...
Sport
10 hours ago

England get the job done with 1-0 win over Czechs to reach Euro knockouts

England delivered an efficient but hardly scintillating display to beat Czech Republic 1-0 with an early Raheem Sterling header on Tuesday to advance ...
Sport
10 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM to go ahead with play-off against Chippa United despite letter to PSL Soccer
  2. WATCH | ‘This made me emotional’ - Father’s Day tribute to ‘top dad’ Pitso ... Soccer
  3. ‘They’re on the verge of great success’ - Fikile Mbalula weighs in on Chiefs’ ... Soccer
  4. POLL | Do you think Kaizer Chiefs will make it to the Champions League final? Soccer
  5. MNINAWA NTLOKO | Regret over a coffee date I missed with Thulani Thuswa Soccer

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...