Mnisi says Royal won’t play: ‘The team that finished top of the log is Royal AM’

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has confirmed the club will not honour its second promotion-relegation playoff match against provincial rivals Richards Bay scheduled for Chatsworth Stadium on Thursday.

The Royal players arrived for‚ but then left, their playoff fixture against Chippa United on Tuesday before kickoff in a move that seems sure to put the Durban team in the firing line for disciplinary action from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Royal are scheduled to face Bay in Chatsworth at 3pm on Thursday‚ and Mnisi said that the club will not be part of that fixture.

“It is simple. We are not going to be participants in the playoffs simply because we are top of the GladAfrica Championship‚” a defiant Mnisi said on Wednesday. “I can confirm that we will not play the so-called playoff match against Richards Bay tomorrow [Thursday]. We won the championship fair and square on the field of play.”