Pitso Mosimane: 'The biggest pain I got was when I lost my mom'

24 June 2021 - 10:00
Al Ahly Head Coach Mosimane Pitso.
Image: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has opened up about the pain he felt when he lost his mom, and how it helped motivate him to take life by the horns.

On Wednesday, Mosimane weighed in on US comedian and Family Feud presenter Steve Harvey's motivational speech about people being afraid to take chances. 

Mosimane shared on Twitter that he took a leap of faith after his mother died, calling her death “the biggest pain” he had ever experienced. 

“Steve, the biggest pain I got was when I lost my mom. Hence I jumped from SuperSport United FC (7 years), I then jumped to face Safa [SA Football Association] in court (after 5 years).

“I recently jumped an 8+4-year good contract to a 2-year one at Al Ahly. I again jumped a 6-year contract to come back to SA. Why? Comfort zone,” Mosimane tweeted.

