Clean sheet kings Italy should conquer Austria in last-16

London — Italy stormed into the last-16 scoring more freely than in past European Championships, but it is their near-impenetrable backline that makes them favourites to beat Austria in Saturday’s knockout game and head deep into the tournament.

Italy won their first two games 3-0 — after never netting three before at the Euros — then also beat Wales 1-0 in their final group fixture despite resting senior players.

A solid Italian defence is nothing new.

So-called “catenaccio” (doorbolt) backlines from the 1960s and 1970s made Italian club teams feared opponents and gave the nation a reputation for defence. “The perfect game would end 0-0,” Italian journalist Gianni Brera famously quipped.

Now the Italy defence is again one to be feared. In three Euro 2020 games, the Azzurri have faced only 12 shots, on or off target.

Further back, Italy have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 11 matches in all competitions, going 1,055 minutes — 17 hours and 35 minutes — without conceding since a Donny van de Beek goal for the Netherlands last October.

One more clean sheet will see them equal their record of 12 consecutive games without conceding, set between 1972 and 1974.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has had little to do all tournament, could overtake Walter Zenga’s record of the second-longest run without conceding — 936 minutes — on Saturday. Dino Zoff’s all-time record of 1,143 unbeaten minutes could then be in reach.

Alongside his national run, no goalkeeper kept more clean sheets than Donnarumma’s 14 in Serie A in 2020-21.