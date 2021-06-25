Even Sundowns will watch in envy if shock package Chiefs reach Caf final
Kaizer Chiefs’ progression to the Caf Champions League semifinals, where they have an excellent chance of reaching the final against Wydad Casablanca, has been distinct in nature from previous such runs by Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Chiefs take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their almost accidental semifinal against Wydad at FNB Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 6pm).
They earned the lead with a heroic, committed defensive display sticking to a parked bus game plan with Spartan discipline at Stade Mohamed V on Saturday, and also Samir Nurkovic’s VAR-confirmed goal.
The tie is not over. Wydad have all the class to pounce should Chiefs get the balance wrong between remaining compact and putting pressure in attack on the crack Moroccan outfit.
But keep their heads and display the same calm fight as they did on Morocco, and Chiefs can find themselves as one of the most unlikely finalists of a Champions League in the competition’s history.
They would join Pirates – winners in 1995 and finalists in 2013 – and Sundowns – finalists in 2001 and winners in 2016 – as SA teams to have reached a Champions League final.
Chiefs’ pedigree is undoubted domestically, though it has been tarnished by six seasons without a trophy.
Amakhosi like to claim they have always sought success on the continent. That simply cannot be true when a club with such resources had never reached a Champions League group stage before this season.
Chiefs were one of the pathfinders into African competitions soon after the readmission to international sport in the 1990s, beating Angola’s Interclube to lift the 2001 Caf Cup Winners’ Cup.
But the appetite waned, as it did with many SA clubs in the 2000s, as seemingly a history of isolation, plus the financial costs and tough conditions encountered, influenced a return to inward ambitions.
Chiefs were banned from Confederation of African Football (Caf) club competitions for four years after they withdrew from the 2005 Confederation Cup. Amakhosi put up plenty of half-hearted early exits through the 2010s.
The two runs to the Champions League final in the last 10 years of Pirates and Sundowns came from distinctly different combinations to the current Chiefs.
Bucs in 2013 had a squad built on their phenomenal domestic double treble successes in 2011 and 2012, as they finally ended years of underachievement by SA clubs putting big teams to the sword with steely, heroic performances. They lost 3-1 on aggregate to the tail end of one of Egyptian giants Al Ahly’s golden generations, including the immense Mohamed Aboutrika, in the final.
Sundowns in 2016 had been molded to success by Pitso Mosimane through ambitious signings, and nurturing to maximum potential of rough diamonds such as Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly.
Downs became a combination that in brutal efficiency and soft-passing tiki-taka remain today perhaps the Barcelona of Africa in the quality of football at home and abroad. Only sometimes the lack of player quality in the environment they source talent from has stopped Downs attaining more success against north African clubs with better player resources.
Chiefs – once easily the shiny, golden glamour side of SA football – are currently the ugly duckling of the big three. Years of under-spending on the transfer market and in quality of some of the coaches has left Amakhosi in their longest barren spell.
So for a run to the Champions League final to come at this juncture in their history would be an anomaly.
The appointment at the start of 2020-21 of results-orientated Gavin Hunt as coach to patch over a squad that is part too young, part too old, and has some quality but not enough, backfired spectacularly. The four-time league winner did not adjust to the surroundings of his first big three team.
Chiefs, in 11th place, were headed for matching or ending worse than their lowest league finishes of ninth when Hunt was fired, caretakers Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard winning the last two games to scramble eighth.
Amakhosi, seemingly with less pressure there, played with far greater confidence in the Champions League. Hunt steered them through Group C with some good results, beating Petro de Luanda 2-0 in Angola and Wydad 1-0 at home, and drawing the last game 2-2 against experienced Horoya in Guinea to qualify.
Chiefs had the luck of the draw in the quarterfinals, but even after a 4-0 home thrashing of Simba SC only scrambled through, losing 3-0 in Tanzania.
Hunt’s departure, Zwane and Sheppard’s energy, the two league wins and arrival of Stuart Baxter and Molefi Ntseki in the technical staff seemed to energise Chiefs, and made the rank outsiders unpredictable and standing a sniff of a chance even against imposing Wydad in the semi.
Sundowns, drawn against nine-time champions Al Ahly in the quarters, bowed out there. The team based at Chloorkop will watch with a touch of envy if Chiefs progress to a final where notable Amakhosi troll-er and ex-Brazilians boss Mosimane’s Ahly lurk as the most likely opponents.