Soccer

Austria scare gives Italian record breakers welcome wake-up call

27 June 2021 - 14:24 By Reuters
Italy toiled to a 0-0 draw, and had VAR to thank for chalking off a Marko Arnautovic goal for offside in the second half before goals from substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina earned a 2-1 win in extra time.
Italy toiled to a 0-0 draw, and had VAR to thank for chalking off a Marko Arnautovic goal for offside in the second half before goals from substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina earned a 2-1 win in extra time.
Image: UEFA EURO 2020/Twitter

By the end of the night, it was all smiles in the Italy camp.

But behind the beaming grin of Federico Chiesa or the relieved expression of manager Roberto Mancini was an awareness that their Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Austria was too close for comfort.

Few expected the Austrians to put up much of a fight against an Azzurri side that glided through the group stage, winning all three games without conceding a goal.

But Italy toiled to a 0-0 draw, and had VAR to thank for chalking off a Marko Arnautovic goal for offside in the second half before goals from substitutes Chiesa and Matteo Pessina earned a 2-1 win in extra time.

It may not have been a vintage Italian performance, but it continued their remarkable run under Mancini.

Italy set a new national record of 31 matches unbeaten, stretching back to September 2018, while clocking up a record 12th consecutive victory.

They finally conceded a goal after 1,168 minutes (19 hours, 28 minutes) at the death, but goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma still surpassed Dino Zoff’s previous Italian clean sheet record of 1,143 minutes.

Italy’s subdued performance did not stem the enthusiasm that has grown in the country since they opened Euro 2020 with a 3-0 thumping of Turkey in Rome.

Gazzetta dello Sport’s front page proclaimed the team “Lions of Italy", while Corriere dello Sport issued a plea to the players: "Don’t wake us up!"

But beyond the hype, there is a belief that Italy’s fright may prove helpful for the rest of the tournament, with a quarter-final against Belgium or Portugal coming next.

"Wins like this help a team to grow, to find more self-assurance, to be aware of their abilities. This was an exam, and we passed it," former Premier League-winning Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri told Gazzetta dello Sport.

The sentiment was shared inside the squad.

"We knew that it was not easy. We did well to never give up, especially in the difficult moments. This will help us be better when we face our next matches," Donnarumma said.

Mancini even went as far as to say he thought the Austrians were provided a tougher test than they will get in the next round against one of the tournament favourites.

Time will tell, but for now Italy go on with more belief than ever after showing they can win the hard way. 

MORE:

Chippa United save PSL status, barring court dramatics

Chippa United have, mathematically and at least for now, retained their status in the DStv Premiership after drawing 1-1 against Richards Bay in the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Chippa vow to save their PSL status in clash against Richards Bay

A win against Richards Bay at the Umhlathuze Sports Stadium (3pm) in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotional- relegation playoffs on Saturday ...
Sport
2 days ago

Clean sheet kings Italy should conquer Austria in last-16

London — Italy stormed into the last 16 scoring more freely than in past European Championships, but it is their near-impenetrable backline that ...
Sport
1 day ago

Royal queen wants crown

Whether by design or default, extravagant entrepreneur Shauwn Mpisane has turned the Premier Soccer League into an extension of her television ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Dismal scenes for SA football as Royal AM fail to pitch again

As they had promised‚ Royal AM did not turn up to honour their Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion-relegation playoffs match against Richards Bay ...
Sport
3 days ago

What you said: Fans predict Kaizer Chiefs could go all the way in the Caf Champions League

It's crunch time for Amakhosi when they face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca on Saturday after securing a 1-0 victory in the first-leg match played ...
Sport
2 days ago

Denmark relishing Wales Euro clash in familiar Amsterdam

For Denmark to be facing Wales in a knockout game two weeks after playmaker Christian Eriksen, who made his breakthrough at Ajax, suffered a cardiac ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  2. Kaizer Chiefs defend like their lives depend on it to stun Wydad and reach ... Soccer
  3. Zwane suggests Chiefs will keep defensive tactics, but is he selling a dummy? Soccer
  4. Even Sundowns will watch in envy if shock package Chiefs reach Caf final Soccer
  5. Chippa United save PSL status, barring court dramatics Soccer

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...