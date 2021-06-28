Soccer

‘History is made’: SA celebrates Kaizer Chiefs reaching the Caf Champions League final

28 June 2021 - 07:05
Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Arthur Zwane celebrates the team's achievement.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs fans are elated about the team making it to the Caf Champions League for the first time in their history.

Amakhosi will compete against Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly in Casablanca on July 17 after they held Moroccan giants Wydad to a goalless draw at FNB Stadium on Saturday night. Amakhosi won 1-0 against their opponents during the first leg. 

The draw against Wydad was enough to qualify them for their first Champions League final. 

Seasoned sportscaster Robert Marawa described the result as “an achievement that will make past generations of this great institution very, very proud from those who’ve sadly passed on to those still with us today”.

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane said should the team make history and win the Caf Championship League, their win would be dedicated to club chairman Kaizer Motaung. 

“It was never going to be an easy journey for us. We knew it was going to be tough to compete against the best teams in Africa. We just want to thank the man above for giving us the strength and power to get this far,” said Zwane, adding the team was focused on making it to the finals.

“Wydad are a very good team, one of the best on the continent, no doubt. They are good in defence and good going forward, but they also have their weaknesses. We knew if you go pound for pound against them and give them enough space, they will punish you.

“What was key for us was to get to the final. That’s what we were working for. It’s always been our dream, even when I was a player, to win this trophy for the chairman. Hopefully, God will give us the strength to win this trophy for him,” he said.

On social media, football fans flooded the TL with celebratory messages for the team:

