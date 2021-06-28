Lehlohonolo Seema promises to make Chippa United fans happy next season

Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has praised the professionalism his players displayed mounting a hard-fought battle to save their DStv Premiership status via the promotion-relegation playoffs.

Chippa drew 1-1 against Richards Bay at Umhlathuze Sports Stadium on Saturday, which saw them take an unassailable seven points in the playoffs and secure their Premiership status.

Seema’s troops had won 2-1 against Richards Bay in their first game in Gqeberha, and notched up their second three points via a walkover after Royal AM did not honour their fixture against the Eastern Cape side at Chatsworth Stadium.

On Saturday the Chilli Boys went ahead in the 57th minute as Peter Maloisane calmly finished from close range.

Siyabonga Vilane drew level for Richards Bay in the 73rd.

“We played a very difficult game,” Seema said.

“Richards Bay knew that if they won this match they stood a very good chance of getting promotion. Hence we had to box smart, we never underestimated them.

“We all have seen how good they are and they pushed us to the limit, but our experience came through and I think it’s what saw us through.

“This game was not about playing good football, it was just about us getting results so that we could give ourselves a chance of going back into the Premier League.

“I am happy with the performance of the guys, especially the fight and the determination and keeping their nerves calm through all of this time since the start of the playoffs.

“They have really been professionals and I am happy about that.

“We are also happy that we have fought to live another day in the Premier League and hopefully we will start better [in 2021-22] and make sure that we don’t find ourselves in the same situation again.

“I want to say to the supporters of Chippa United that I hope that they are happy that their team is here [in the PSL] and whatever was a problem will be fixed, and we will make them happy come next season.

“The players now need a short break because soon they need to be back so that we can start preparing for our preseason.”

Seema thanked Chippa chairman Siviwe Mpengesi for supporting him, the technical team, the players and supporting staff.

“I never felt that I was coming for a second stint [at the club] – it always felt that I have been here all this time,” the coach said.

Chippa’s last playoff fixture is scheduled for Wednesday against Royal AM, a match that is unlikely to take place.

The Chilli Boys’ survival via the playoffs might still hinge on various court outcomes of Royal’s legal battle to be reinstated as GladAfrica Championship champions.