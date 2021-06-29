Cassper Nyovest dragged for throwing shade at Bafana Bafana

Rapper Cassper Nyovest got serious heat from some social media users on Monday when he cracked a joke about Bafana Bafana during a series of tweets about the Euro 2020 tournament.

The star, like many of us, was on the edge of his seat watching France vs Switzerland and took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the match.

While most of his tweets were on point, one in particular got many hot under the collar.

“What a beautiful game! Wow! Bafana Bafana could never but asikho lapho,” the tweet read.