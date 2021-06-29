Cassper Nyovest dragged for throwing shade at Bafana Bafana
Rapper Cassper Nyovest got serious heat from some social media users on Monday when he cracked a joke about Bafana Bafana during a series of tweets about the Euro 2020 tournament.
The star, like many of us, was on the edge of his seat watching France vs Switzerland and took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the match.
While most of his tweets were on point, one in particular got many hot under the collar.
“What a beautiful game! Wow! Bafana Bafana could never but asikho lapho,” the tweet read.
What a beautiful game!!! Wow!!!! Bafana bafana could never but asikho lapho!!! #EURO2020— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 28, 2021
Soon the comments section was flood with reactions.
While some found it funny and agreed, others slammed Cassper for making jokes at the national team's expense.
Cassper hit back at one particular criticism, telling one fan to leave him alone.
True, but that doesn't stop yall from doing it does it ? You just did it right now so lenna leave me alone sephiri!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 28, 2021
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get further comment from Cassper on his statement and the reaction it drew were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any comment will be included in this story once received.
Here is a look at some of the reactions from social media users to Cassper's jab:
But kaizer chiefs could... 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/nAmKttpOGR— THOBISANI OTTILIA (@Thobisani097) June 28, 2021
Bafana Bafana are too good for these boys...Cass put some respect on that bunch— Samkelo_kaay👑 (@Samkelo_kaay) June 28, 2021
We must be carefull about how we speak about our own!!...they been disappointing yes!!— Thapedi (@Thapedi36541075) June 28, 2021
