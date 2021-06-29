Mosimane ‘would have asked Khoza’ if he wanted Thembinkosi Lorch at Al Ahly

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has said that if he wanted to sign Thembinkosi Lorch the first thing he would have done was approach Orlando Pirates chair Irvin Khoza.

Skilful winger Lorch struggled for game time at times in the second half of the 2020-21 season for Pirates as they ended third in the DStv Premiership under Josef Zinnbauer.

The player had mystery injuries that Pirates never fully explained.

Reports have been that 2018-19 Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season Lorch wants out of Bucs‚ with links made to Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

Speculation has also circulated on social media that Mosimane wants Lorch at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.