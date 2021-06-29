Soccer

Mosimane ‘would have asked Khoza’ if he wanted Thembinkosi Lorch at Al Ahly

29 June 2021 - 15:42 By Marc Strydom
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane denies speculation that he wants Thembinkosi Lorch at the Egyptian giants.
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane denies speculation that he wants Thembinkosi Lorch at the Egyptian giants.
Image: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has said that if he wanted to sign Thembinkosi Lorch the first thing he would have done was approach Orlando Pirates chair Irvin Khoza.

Skilful winger Lorch struggled for game time at times in the second half of the 2020-21 season for Pirates as they ended third in the DStv Premiership under Josef Zinnbauer.

The player had mystery injuries that Pirates never fully explained.

Reports have been that 2018-19 Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season Lorch wants out of Bucs‚ with links made to Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

Speculation has also circulated on social media that Mosimane wants Lorch at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Lorch will be remembered in Egypt for scoring the winning goal in Bafana Bafana’s 1-0 win that shocked the Pharaohs at Cairo International Stadium to send the hosts packing in the shock result of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

MORE:

PSL prosecutor Nande Becker has ‘reading to do’ to decide whether to charge Royal AM

PSL prosecutor Nande Becker says he has “a lot of reading” to wade through before deciding whether to charge Royal AM for further disciplinary ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs to offer Itumeleng Khune one-year contract extension

Itumeleng Khune is on the verge of being offered a one-year contract extension by 2020-21 Caf Champions League finalists Kaizer Chiefs‚ a source has ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Mbappe will bounce back after penalty miss, says France coach Deschamps

Striker Kylian Mbappe will bounce back from missing the decisive penalty in France's shootout loss to Switzerland on Monday that saw the world ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Lehlohonolo Seema promises to make Chippa United fans happy next season

Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has praised the professionalism his players displayed mounting a hard-fought battle to save their DStv ...
Sport
1 day ago

Spain coach Luis Enrique hails team spirit after 'crazy' 5-3 win over Croatia

Spain coach Luis Enrique hailed his players' character as the three-times European champions recovered from a nightmare start then let slip a ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Pitso Mosimane on Kaizer Chiefs: They are an awkward team, they can defeat you

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has warned those associated with the Egyptian giants that Kaizer Chiefs can hurt any opponent who take them lightly.
Sport
1 day ago

How Kaizer Chiefs' heartbreak of 2019-20 inspired them to the Champions League final

The debilitating blow of Kaizer Chiefs’ final-day choke of the Premiership title in 2020-21 finally also had the rebound effect of inspiring them to ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  2. Zwane after Chiefs beat Wydad: ‘They will regret the day they decided to send ... Soccer
  3. Cassper Nyovest dragged for throwing shade at Bafana Bafana Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs defend like their lives depend on it to stun Wydad and reach ... Soccer
  5. Chippa United save PSL status, barring court dramatics Soccer

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...