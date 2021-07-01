Former Bafana Bafana international Reneilwe Letsholonyane retired from professional football on Thursday‚ ending a 15-year career which gained prominence after he joined Kaizer Chiefs from Jomo Cosmos.

The 39-year-old midfielder joined Chiefs in July 2008 and won two league titles there before leaving them in the 2016-17 season to link up with SuperSport United.

Letsholonyane‚ who announced his retirement on Thursday‚ left SuperSport in 2019-20‚ going on to have a one-year stint with the now-defunct Highlands Park before ending the 2020-21 season on the books of TS Galaxy‚ where he only made 11 league appearances.

He announced his retirement with a classy video displaying the jerseys of his career‚ including the national team.