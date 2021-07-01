Soccer

WATCH | Bafana World Cup star ‘Yeye’ Letsholonyane announces retirement in style

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
01 July 2021 - 13:41
Reneilwe Letsholonyane played 54 matches for Bafana Bafana and scored two goals.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Former Bafana Bafana international Reneilwe Letsholonyane retired from professional football on Thursday‚ ending a 15-year career which gained prominence after he joined Kaizer Chiefs from Jomo Cosmos.

The 39-year-old midfielder joined Chiefs in July 2008 and won two league titles there before leaving them in the 2016-17 season to link up with SuperSport United.

Letsholonyane‚ who announced his retirement on Thursday‚ left SuperSport in 2019-20‚ going on to have a one-year stint with the now-defunct Highlands Park before ending the 2020-21 season on the books of TS Galaxy‚ where he only made 11 league appearances.

He announced his retirement with a classy video displaying the jerseys of his career‚ including the national team.

Letsholonyane played 54 matches for Bafana and scored two goals.

His biggest highlight with the national team was being part of Carlos Alberto Parreira’s squad that represented the country in the 2010 Fifa World Cup in SA.

The Soweto-born player is among the few in the Premier Soccer League with over 300 league appearances.

In total‚ Letsholonyane played 331 league matches‚ scoring 31 goals and providing 30 assists.

One of the most-respected and disciplined players in SA football‚ Letsholonyane started planning for his retirement many years ago‚ starting a few business partnerships with his former teammate and friend at Chiefs‚ and 2010 World Cup star‚ Siphiwe Tshabalala.

He is married to SuperSport football presenter Mpho Letsholonyane and they are blessed with two children.

