Hoddle to Le Tissier — Grealish joins line of England’s underutilised misfits

Forget politics or arguments over Covid-19 restrictions, if there is one opinion you are certain to hear expressed stridently in an English pub this week it is — “Jack Grealish has to start”.

The England midfielder finds himself in the unusual position of being the country’s favourite player despite starting on the bench for three of the four games in the tournament so far.

Even though he changed the game after coming on as a second-half substitute in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Germany, having a hand in both goals, the 25-year-old is still not assured of a starting place against Ukraine in Saturday’s quarterfinal in Rome.

It is a familiar story — Grealish joins a long list of players with an individualist streak, and a few off the field incidents, who have not fitted easily into the conservative plans of national team managers.

In the 1970s there was a whole generation of talented but overlooked “mavericks”. In the 1980s Glenn Hoddle, one of the most technically gifted and creative players, did make 53 appearances but as former France great Michel Platini put it “if he had been French he would played 150 times”.

Southampton’s Matt Le Tissier in the 1990s lit up domestic football with spectacular goals but played just eight times for his country and never in a major tournament.

The major exception was Paul Gascoigne in the 1990s who was embraced by Bobby Robson and then Terry Venables, but as a rule England managers have tended to prefer the reliable and diligent to inspired risk-takers.

Alan Hudson, one of the most creative players in the 1970s with Chelsea and Stoke City, made just two appearances for his country and is sad to see England coach Gareth Southgate keep Grealish on the sidelines.