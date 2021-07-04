Soccer

England relishing 'incredible' Wembley return, says Harry Kane

04 July 2021 - 11:05 By Reuters
England players celebrate after captain Harry Kane scored.
England players celebrate after captain Harry Kane scored.
Image: @EURO2020/Twitter

England can take another step towards achieving their vision of winning a major tournament when they return to Wembley for their European Championship semi-final against Denmark, captain Harry Kane said.

Kane scored twice in England's 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, as they reached the last four of a Euros for the first time in 25 years.

Gareth Southgate's side will return to England's national stadium for the penultimate stage of the tournament on Wednesday, which Kane described as an "incredible" occasion.

"We know it's going to be a tough game. But we know as well if we get it right and play how we know we can, then we have a great opportunity to get to a final," Kane said.

"A lot of us playing now won't have the opportunity to have a big game like that at Wembley in a major tournament again. It's an opportunity for us and we have to grab it with both hands. We have to enjoy being in that environment.

"Coming off the back of the Germany game, the spirits were high and the stadium was rocking so hopefully we can use that energy again and really take the game to Denmark."

England will take on Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday. The two faced off in the Nations League last year, playing out a 0-0 draw in September before Denmark secured a 1-0 win at Wembley the following month. 

MORE:

Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi

Dismissing the appointment of Kaizer Motaung jnr as sporting director to a mere strengthening of the family business concept is missing the point ...
Sport
11 hours ago

US soccer player Morgan confused about Tokyo Games policy on children

US soccer player Alex Morgan leaves for the Tokyo Olympic Games in a week's time but says she is still unsure whether eased restrictions for nursing ...
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Bafana World Cup star ‘Yeye’ Letsholonyane announces retirement in style

Former Bafana Bafana international Reneilwe Letsholonyane retired from professional football on Thursday‚ ending a 15-year career which gained ...
Sport
2 days ago

Striking mural immortalises Lucas Radebe in Leeds

Leeds United legend and ex SA captain Lucas Radebe has been immortalised in a stunning new mural in the Yorkshire city.
Sport
23 hours ago

Denmark too strong for Czech Republic and reach Euros semis

Denmark’s rousing Euro 2020 campaign continued as they beat the Czech Republic 2-1 on Saturday to reach the semifinals thanks to first-half strikes ...
Sport
15 hours ago

De Bruyne, Hazard doubtful for Belgium in quarterfinal against Italy

Belgium captain Eden Hazard and playmaker Kevin de Bruyne are still doubtful for their European Championship quarterfinal against Italy, coach ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Striking mural immortalises Lucas Radebe in Leeds Soccer
  2. Notoane: Kaizer Chiefs star Ngcobo could have come into his own in Tokyo Soccer
  3. Final Olympic squad: In a compromise Chiefs’ Ngcobo is included for Tokyo Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane: ‘Don’t try to make sense of Kaizer Chiefs this season’ Soccer
  5. Safa CEO Motlanthe expects no problems for Chiefs to travel to Morocco Soccer

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...