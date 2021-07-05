Soccer

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet joins home town club Cape Town City

05 July 2021 - 12:25
Goalkeeper Darren Keet will play his professional football for the first time in his home province of the Western Cape.
Goalkeeper Darren Keet will play his professional football for the first time in his home province of the Western Cape.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet has joined Mother City side Cape Town City.

The club announced on Monday morning that the goalkeeper is headed to Cape Town and will begin life in the Western Cape before the start of the new campaign.

"I am excited to be back‚" Keet said.

Keet rekindles a relationship with City coach Eric Tinkler that began when they were both at the now defunct Bidvest Wits.

"Looking forward to working with coach Eric Tinkler again‚" Keet continued.

"I have known him from my first [time] with Wits when he was an assistant coach with us.

"Jah‚ looking forward to rekindling that relationship again."

MORE:

Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi

Dismissing the appointment of Kaizer Motaung jnr as sporting director to a mere strengthening of the family business concept is missing the point ...
Sport
1 day ago

Patrick Vieira appointed Crystal Palace coach on a three-year deal

Crystal Palace have appointed former Nice boss Patrick Vieira as their new manager on a three-year deal to replace Roy Hodgson, the Premier League ...
Sport
22 hours ago

England relishing 'incredible' Wembley return, says Harry Kane

England can take another step towards achieving their vision of winning a major tournament when they return to Wembley for their European ...
Sport
1 day ago

Spirit is what sets England apart, says coach Gareth Southgate

England coach Gareth Southgate said it was the spirit of the whole group that sets his team apart as they booked a spot in the European Championship ...
Sport
1 day ago

Denmark too strong for Czech Republic and reach Euros semis

Denmark’s rousing Euro 2020 campaign continued as they beat the Czech Republic 2-1 on Saturday to reach the semifinals thanks to first-half strikes ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kane at the double as England cruise past Ukraine into Euro semis

Harry Kane struck twice as England thrashed Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday to reach their first European Championship semifinal since 1996 and set up a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Final Olympic squad: In a compromise Chiefs’ Ngcobo is included for Tokyo

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has been named in the much-awaited final men’s football squad for the Tokyo Olympics despite SA Under-23 coach David Notoane ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  2. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  3. Notoane: Kaizer Chiefs star Ngcobo could have come into his own in Tokyo Soccer
  4. Striking mural immortalises Lucas Radebe in Leeds Soccer
  5. Final Olympic squad: In a compromise Chiefs’ Ngcobo is included for Tokyo Soccer

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
‘Prison is a death sentence’: Zuma on being jailed and not turning himself over ...