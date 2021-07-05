Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet joins home town club Cape Town City

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet has joined Mother City side Cape Town City.

The club announced on Monday morning that the goalkeeper is headed to Cape Town and will begin life in the Western Cape before the start of the new campaign.

"I am excited to be back‚" Keet said.

Keet rekindles a relationship with City coach Eric Tinkler that began when they were both at the now defunct Bidvest Wits.

"Looking forward to working with coach Eric Tinkler again‚" Keet continued.

"I have known him from my first [time] with Wits when he was an assistant coach with us.

"Jah‚ looking forward to rekindling that relationship again."