‘Bring it on coach Pitso’ - Chiefs fans feeling confident ahead of Caf Champion League final
It’s less than two weeks before the Caf Champions League final, and Kaizer Chiefs fans are ready to spur on their team.
Chiefs face Egyptian giants and defending champions Al Ahly in the final on July 17 in Casablanca, Morocco.
Al Ahly are preparing for the final, brushing aside Smouha SC 4-0 on Sunday. They face Al Mokawloon and Misr Lel Makasa before the final.
The Egyptian side’s SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane knows all about Chief and warned about taking the side lightly.
“They are a good team. For me they are an awkward team and you can’t describe it easily. They finished eighth on the log but they are in the Champions League final. It just shows you have to pay attention to details with them.
“They are a very strong team in terms of organisation and they don’t give away goals easily. They have not conceded a goal in their stadium and it is that kind of a team that does not score a lot but they can defeat you. You have to respect them,” he said last month.
A poll by TimesLIVE last month asked fans if they thought Chiefs could go all the way and win the trophy.
A total of 84% said they believed in Amakhosi, while 15% said they were lucky to have got so far.
After the heroics in the semifinals against Wydad that saw Chiefs grab a goal away from home and defend like their lives depended on it in the second leg, fans are keen to see another “legendary” performance from Amakhosi.
They took to social media to share their excitement about the final, and get in early predictions regarding the outcome of the match.
As a kaizer chiefs fan, i don't know how we gonna win against al ahly, but what i know for sure we gonna win pic.twitter.com/u22bdb9zIk— Khodani (@codani_SA) July 5, 2021
The entirety of Twitter after Kaizer Chiefs loses to Al Ahly.— 𝙈 𝙄 𝙕 𝘼 𝙍 (@mara_mizar) July 5, 2021
pic.twitter.com/A7rM9L2yYY
Chiefs 2 - 1 Al Ahly— Déso (@1Deso_) July 5, 2021
You can save this Tweet. https://t.co/kJNN8g5mFD
It will be very heartbreaking when Kaizer Chiefs lose against Al ahly.— Malume. (@TheGenBooth_SA) July 5, 2021
I had a dream Kaizer Chiefs won 3 - 0 against Al Ahly 🕯🤞🏼— #ChasingTheDream🙇🏻♂️ (@SdizoRSA) July 5, 2021
On behalf of South Africans kaizer Chiefs is no longer gonna play on the 17th of July a walkover win for Al Ahly SC is fine. We can't watch a PSL team being embarrassed. https://t.co/XZOjzgs6Rs— keletso tlhapi (@KeletsoTlhapi) July 5, 2021
Kaizer Chiefs will supprise the world on the 17 July 2021 beating Al Ahly @KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/RIK6WEtAlU— Mr Manganyi N.G (@Giyane11) July 5, 2021
So Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly are trending nje just for control this AM. Semandi😎😎 pic.twitter.com/NLSrNJk3l6— Snazo Gulwa🇿🇦 (@Snazo_Gulwa) July 5, 2021
I'm putting ALL my money on Chiefs. Al Ahly is not going to get the 13th star. They are afraid of the number 13. Mark this tweet 🤞🏿 pic.twitter.com/VsknyvhYNY— #BuyBlackEveryDay And Create Jobs (@Tsogang3) July 4, 2021