‘Bring it on coach Pitso’ - Chiefs fans feeling confident ahead of Caf Champion League final

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
05 July 2021 - 08:45
Kaizer Chiefs fans are keen to witness another 'legendary' performance from Amakhosi.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

It’s less than two weeks before the Caf Champions League final, and Kaizer Chiefs fans are ready to spur on their team.

Chiefs face Egyptian giants and defending champions Al Ahly in the final on July 17 in Casablanca, Morocco.

Al Ahly are preparing for the final, brushing aside Smouha SC 4-0 on Sunday. They face Al Mokawloon and Misr Lel Makasa before the final.

The Egyptian side’s SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane knows all about Chief and warned about taking the side lightly.

“They are a good team. For me they are an awkward team and you can’t describe it easily. They finished eighth on the log but they are in the Champions League final. It just shows you have to pay attention to details with them.

“They are a very strong team in terms of organisation and they don’t give away goals easily. They have not conceded a goal in their stadium and it is that kind of a team that does not score a lot but they can defeat you. You have to respect them,” he said last month.

A poll by TimesLIVE last month asked fans if they thought Chiefs could go all the way and win the trophy.

A total of 84% said they believed in Amakhosi, while 15% said they were lucky to have got so far.

After the heroics in the semifinals against Wydad that saw Chiefs grab a goal away from home and defend like their lives depended on it in the second leg, fans are keen to see another “legendary” performance from Amakhosi.

They took to social media to share their excitement about the final, and get in early predictions regarding the outcome of the match.

