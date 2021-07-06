Malinga scores opportunistic winner as Bafana beat Botswana in Cosafa Cup

SA got off to a winning start in Group A of the Cosafa Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday, substitute Kagiso Malinga’s 67th-minute strike separating the teams in a closely fought contest.

This might have been Bafana Bafana in name, but in nature the squad was a strictly developmental combination taken to Gqeberha as the national team struggled to put together even a strong fringe combination in the South African off season.

Captain and goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, Rushine de Reuck in defence, Ethan Brooks and Siyathemba Sithebe in midfield and Sphelele Mkhulise in attack were players in the starting XI who might justifiably put their hands up for senior team selection in the near future.

The South African camp had also been hit by Covid-19 cases and precautionary isolations.

On Monday Helman Mkhahlele — head coach in this competition in the absence of new Bafana coach Hugo Broos — and goalkeeper coach Lucky Shiburi tested positive in rapid tests for Covid-19. There was no update from the Bafana camp by kickoff on whether the pair’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests had confirmed they had the virus.