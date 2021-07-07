Gavin Hunt to coach Chippa United
07 July 2021 - 11:23
Chippa United have signed former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt as the club’s new mentor for the upcoming DStv Premiership season.
Hunt replaces Lehlohonolo Seema, who left the Gqeberha-based side after he helped save the team's top-flight status in the promotion playoffs last month.
Hunt was appointed Chiefs' head coach in September last year, but only lasted eight months before losing his job.
The 56-year-old coach is one of the most successful in the South African top flight, having won four league titles, and has been working as a SuperSport pundit during their Euro 2020 coverage since leaving Chiefs in May.
He won three league titles at SuperSport United and one with Bidvest Wits.
Seema has since been named as Golden Arrows coach.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.