Gavin Hunt to coach Chippa United

Chippa United have signed former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt as the club’s new mentor for the upcoming DStv Premiership season.

Hunt replaces Lehlohonolo Seema, who left the Gqeberha-based side after he helped save the team's top-flight status in the promotion playoffs last month.

Hunt was appointed Chiefs' head coach in September last year, but only lasted eight months before losing his job.