New Chippa coach Gavin Hunt: 'People have been coming and going ...'

New Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt says tapping into the talent in the Eastern Cape will be key in building the Gqeberha-based club that appointed him as new head coach on Wednesday.

Hunt‚ who won three league titles with SuperSport United and one with Bidvest Wits‚ was named as Chippa's coach for the 2021-22 season.

The 56-year-old coach signed a two-year contract with club boss Chippa Mpengesi‚ who is known to fire coaches whenever he feels they’re not producing the desired results.

Chippa started last season with Lehlohonolo Seema as head coach but after struggling with results‚ Dan Malesela was appointed — but he too was fired, in December.

Chippa tried to get Belgian Luc Eymael but after failing to land their man‚ Mbuyiselo Sambo was appointed caretaker coach. Vladislav Heric then came on board but he lasted six matches and was fired two matches before the end of the 2020-21 campaign.