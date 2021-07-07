Mosimane was speaking in a digital press conference with the SA Football Journalists’ Association (Safja) when the news broke.

“In our language we say ‘ijob ijob’ [a job is a job]‚” Mosimane said. “You can’t choose. As long as you are coaching football‚ I agree with Gavin — you must just coach football. But that’s football life — that’s how it is.

“I think he’s one of the most successful coaches in SA football. I’ve had battles with him on the pitch‚ and he’s been a decent guy‚ a very decent guy.

“OK‚ we have had a few jabs there. Whoever fights for the league title with me must know that he’s going to get the mind games a little bit. But he has done very well — he gave Wits a title after 100 years. And he has done well. Look at the trophies he has won.

“He came to Amakhosi — yes‚ it didn’t go well‚ of course. I thought he would be a Bafana coach‚ to be honest with you. I thought he’d be given a chance to coach Bafana.

“But I read a lot of your things [in the press] and people talking and saying that probably his philosophy‚ his way of playing‚ doesn’t suit the way Bafana play. But I don’t know whether we need the way Bafana play or we need to win.