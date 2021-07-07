Royal AM have been charged for their no-shows in four matches of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL's) promotion-relegation playoffs and will face a disciplinary committee (DC) on July 17.

TimesLIVE is reliably informed that Royal were charged by PSL prosecutor Nande Becker with misconduct in that they did not honour four their playoffs fixtures. The DC will be held on a Saturday to allow a full day to complete what is expected to be a lengthy hearing.

Becker is expected to push not just for a 3-0 win to be awarded to the opposition teams from for all four matches Royal did not honour‚ as per NSL Handbook rules‚ but for the harsher sanction of a fine. It is understood that the DC does not have the power to expel a club‚ but that it can recommend such a sanction from the PSL’s board of governors.