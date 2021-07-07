Soccer

Why ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt’s move to Gqeberha-based side Chippa United is a surprise

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
07 July 2021 - 13:47
Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt and Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi (R) at Nelson Mandela Stadium on July 7 2021 in Gqeberha.
Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt and Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi (R) at Nelson Mandela Stadium on July 7 2021 in Gqeberha.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

In a surprise move likely to shake SA football‚ Gqeberha-based side Chippa United have hired former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt as their new mentor for the coming season.

The announcement was made by Chippa chairman Siviwe Mpengesi in Gqeberha on Wednesday. Hunt was seen sitting alongside Mpengesi in a photograph posted by the Eastern Cape club on their Twitter account.

United had as many as four different coaches last season. The club did not immediately announce the length of Hunt's contract.

Hunt's move was unexpected as the coach‚ who has won four league titles — three with SuperSport United and one with Bidvest Wits — was expected to join one of the bigger clubs in the domestic game.

Chippa played in the promotion/relegation play-offs after finishing 15th on the log last season.

Their place in the top flight is yet to be confirmed as GladAfrica Championship club Royal AM elected to snub the play-offs after believing they won straight promotion to the DStv Premiership.

This is a developing story.

MORE

Gavin Hunt to coach Chippa United

Hunt replaces Lehlohonolo Seema, who left the Gqeberha-based side after he helped save the team's top-flight status in the promotion playoffs last ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Bernard Parker opens up on adjusting to life after Gavin Hunt's departure from Kaizer Chiefs

Briton Stuart Baxter has been at Kaizer Chiefs for only a few days but captain Bernard Parker says the new coach has already had an impact on the ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

From firing Hunt to Stuart Baxter's return - a timeline of two hectic weeks at Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs fans have seen the club move from 11th in the league to clinching a top 8 spot and a whole lot of changes in its management.
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  2. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  3. ‘Bring it on coach Pitso’ - Chiefs fans feeling confident ahead of Caf Champion ... Soccer
  4. Former Cricket SA director reveals apparent salary disparities among Proteas ... Cricket
  5. Malinga scores opportunistic winner as Bafana beat Botswana in Cosafa Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...