Bafana labour to win against 10-man Eswatini at Cosafa Cup

Again it was not pretty or convincing, but again the result counted as the developmental Bafana Bafana at the Cosafa Cup registered their second victory of Group A, labouring to a 1-0 win against 10-man Eswatini on Thursday.

Substitute Thabang Sibanyoni’s 60th-minute strike at a blustery Wolfson Stadium earned South Africa a second win, and a big step towards the knockout stages, after the strictly fringe Bafana B combination had begun with a 1-0 win against Botswana on Tuesday.

Eswatini’s star player Felix Badenhorst was sent off for a second bookable offence two minutes into first-half injury time.

Again assistant coach Morena Ramoreboli took charge of SA on the bench, as Helman Mkhalele – coach for the tournament in the absence of new Bafana head coach Hugo Broos – has tested positive for Covid-19.