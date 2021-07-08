Soccer

Chiefs to have a full squad available for the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly

08 July 2021 - 10:44 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs are going for glory.
Kaizer Chiefs are going for glory.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs will have a full squad available for the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly on July 17‚ including the players whose contracts ended last month‚ the club has revealed.

Given the Champions League final at Stade Mohamed V in Morocco is taking place late due to the disruptions of Covid-19‚ it falls just over two weeks after the official end of the 2020-21 season at the end of June.

That meant a complication in that some Chiefs players — including Itumeleng Khune‚ Bernard Parker‚ Willard Katsande‚ Khama Billiat‚ Lebogang Manyama‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko — had their contract periods ending on June 30.

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa said agreements have been reached with the out-of-contract players that they will be available for the final.

He said he could not comment on the specifics of any contractual issue with players.

“Everybody is available for the final.

“It means they have worked out something. What I have in my notes is that everyone is available for the final — that’s all that I have‚” Maphosa said.

Chiefs are competing in their historic first Champions League final against Pitso Mosimane’s defending and nine-time champions Ahly.

The shock package of the tournament‚ Chiefs, who had never previously reached the group stage and ended eighth in the DStv Premiership in 2020-21‚ will be in another David versus Goliath encounter.

Chiefs will be hoping to pull off another shock‚ such as their 1-0 aggregate semifinal win against 2017 Champions Wydad Athletic.

If Chiefs do manage a monumental upset they will avoid going a sixth season without silverware in some style.

MORE:

Chiefs' place in the Champions League final sends a message to the continent‚ says Akpeyi

Daniel Akpeyi says Mamelodi Sundowns setting the bar winning the 2016 Caf Champions League and Kaizer Chiefs following up by reaching the 2020-21 ...
Sport
21 hours ago

‘Bring it on coach Pitso’ - Chiefs fans feeling confident ahead of Caf Champion League final

"As a Kaizer Chiefs fan, I don't know how we will win against Al Ahly, but what I know for sure is we are going to win," one fan predicted.
Sport
3 days ago

Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi

Dismissing the appointment of Kaizer Motaung jnr as sporting director to a mere strengthening of the family business concept is missing the point ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM charged for their no-shows in four matches of the PSL playoffs Soccer
  2. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  3. Pitso Mosimane 'understands' Gavin Hunt’s decision to take risky Chippa United ... Soccer
  4. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  5. Former Cricket SA director reveals apparent salary disparities among Proteas ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and in police custody
Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA