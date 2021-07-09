Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs announce six new signings

09 July 2021 - 15:22 By Marc Strydom
Phathutshedzo Nange of Stellenbosch FC challenged by Siyabonga Ngezana and Kearyn Baccus of Kaizer Chiefs.
Phathutshedzo Nange of Stellenbosch FC challenged by Siyabonga Ngezana and Kearyn Baccus of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have continued showing they mean business restoring the club to a competitive level that can match their stature‚ confirming the signing of six new players‚ and one recalled from loan‚ on Friday.

Having suffered a two-window Fifa-imposed transfer ban that largely derailed their 2020-21 season‚ Chiefs announced the six signings in somewhat triumphant manner.

They are Brandon Peterson‚ Sifiso Hlanti‚ Phathutshedzo Nange‚ Njabulo Ngcobo‚ Sibusiso Mabiliso and Kgaogelo Sekgota. Midfielder Given Thibedi (23) is recalled from two seasons on loan at Swallows FC.

There are some strong additions in the mix. Three players are signed from Swallows – who finished sixth in their maiden season promoted back to the DStv Premiership‚ losing just one match.

Bafana Bafana left-back Hlanti (31) has experience‚ won a league title at Bidvest Wits in 2016-17‚ and featured for the national team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ngcobo (27) won the Premiership Defender of the Season for his performances at centreback for the Birds. Winger Sekgota (24) has been an exciting attacking presence at Swallows.

Nange had a strong season in central midfield for Stellenbosch FC. Mabiliso drew the eye at AmaZulu in their charge to second place in the league.

A statement from Chiefs read: “The first day of July 2021 marked the end of the ban that prevented Kaizer Chiefs from signing new players for two consecutive window periods. With Amakhosi having last signed players from other teams back in January 2019‚ the technical department has wasted no time in recruiting at least seven new players to don the famous gold and black colours in the upcoming season.

“Kaizer Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung and the technical team welcomed the new recruits to Naturena.

“Chiefs’ recruitment process for the 2021-22 season has already yielded Brandon Peterson‚ Sifiso Hlanti‚ Phathutshedzo Nange‚ Njabulo Ngcobo‚ Sibusiso Mabiliso and Kgaogelo Sekgota. In addition‚ Chiefs have decided to retain one of the Club’s brightest academy graduates‚ midfielder Given Thibedi‚ who is back following a loan spell with Swallows.”

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter sweet talks his new club

Stuart Baxter this week quietly assumed his fifth coaching job in SA, rejoining Kaizer Chiefs after being six years away.
Sport
3 weeks ago

After going six seasons without a trophy‚ Chiefs have shown their intention to restore the club to a competitive frame bringing back Stuart Baxter‚ who won league and cup doubles in 2012-13 and 2014-15‚ as head coach.

Another former Bafana coach‚ and Baxter’s assistant with the national team‚ has been roped in as head of technical and the academy.

Kaizer Motaung Junior has been appointed to a new position of sporting director.

Chiefs can avoid their sixth season trophyless if they beat Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final in Casablanca‚ Morocco‚ on July 17.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM charged for their no-shows in four matches of the PSL playoffs Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane 'understands' Gavin Hunt’s decision to take risky Chippa United ... Soccer
  3. Graeme Smith's appointment comes under the spotlight at Cricket SA's ... Cricket
  4. Chiefs to have a full squad available for the Caf Champions League final ... Soccer
  5. Royal queen wants crown Sport

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola