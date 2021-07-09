Kaizer Chiefs have continued showing they mean business restoring the club to a competitive level that can match their stature‚ confirming the signing of six new players‚ and one recalled from loan‚ on Friday.

Having suffered a two-window Fifa-imposed transfer ban that largely derailed their 2020-21 season‚ Chiefs announced the six signings in somewhat triumphant manner.

They are Brandon Peterson‚ Sifiso Hlanti‚ Phathutshedzo Nange‚ Njabulo Ngcobo‚ Sibusiso Mabiliso and Kgaogelo Sekgota. Midfielder Given Thibedi (23) is recalled from two seasons on loan at Swallows FC.

There are some strong additions in the mix. Three players are signed from Swallows – who finished sixth in their maiden season promoted back to the DStv Premiership‚ losing just one match.