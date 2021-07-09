If there is a player in the Kaizer Chiefs squad one can rely on fighting talk to match fighting performances‚ it is Willard Katsande.

The combative‚ all-in Zimbabwean known for his flying kamikaze challenges in midfield will surely introduce himself to the stars of Al Ahly in characteristic uncompromising fashion in the Caf Champions League final on July 17.

Katsande also has no qualms playing up rank underdogs Chiefs’ chances should they continue with the fight and grit that got them to the final against the nine-time and defending champions.

“My view about Ahly is that they are a good team with a rich history in African football‚” Katsande said.

“What we are going to do is give them the respect they deserve‚ but when it comes to match day it’s a matter of who wants it more.