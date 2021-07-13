Kaizer Chiefs’ top scout Walter Steenbok on Safa’s technical director shortlist

SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs’ renowned chief scout Walter Steenbok is on the three-man shortlist to be appointed Safa’s technical director.

Safa have had head of coach education Frans Mogashoa as acting technical director since August 2020‚ after the departure of Neil Tovey from the post in June of that year when he did not renew his contract.

Steenbok is the renowned former Mamelodi Sundowns scout who is reputed to have played a role in the emergence of Percy Tau and signings of Gaston Sirino and Ali Meza at that club. He discovered ex-Chiefs star Knowledge Musona in Zimbabwe‚ and Bafana Bafana’s 2010 World Cup midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane from the lower leagues.

Motlanthe was asked on Tuesday about information received by TimesLIVE that Steenbok is on the verge of leaving Naturena and joining Safa.

“Walter came to present to the [Safa] technical committee with the two others. The decision has not yet been made‚” Motlanthe said.