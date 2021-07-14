“Starting with the decision to bowl first‚ you are always looking to strike up front and unfortunately we were not able to do that. In saying that‚ we did create some chances but we just didn’t create enough and throughout the innings we weren’t really able to exploit the conditions.”

Bavuma also admitted they were not at their best when it came to fielding‚ and with ball in hand‚ in the closing stages as they allowed Ireland to score about 100 runs in their last ten overs.

“We had the run rate in check but going into that last phase of the match‚ I think they got about a 100 runs in the last ten overs and it was criminal from us. From a fielding point of view‚ we didn’t rock up and when you compare our fielding versus their fielding‚ it was chalk and cheese.

“With the bat as well‚ there was nothing meaningful that came from us besides Janneman Malan who got 80 plus score and he was not really supported by the other guys. To be honest‚ we were totally outplayed and we need to come back stronger.”

Bavuma was also not impressed with the way they bowled as they only managed to take five wickets in their 50 overs.

“In the death bowling phase we just haven’t shown any consistency and that makes it hard to set a plan. We have had enough conversations and those conversations need to [produce] some action. The guys who are bowling are the guys that we trust but in saying that‚ there are other guys on the sidelines who are known to have the skill.

“Maybe there is a strong case in giving opportunities to other guys to showcase what they can do in that phase. Short and wide is never a plan‚ I’d like to give the bowlers the benefit of doubt in execution. But in saying that‚ it has been happening all too often.