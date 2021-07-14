WATCH | 'Bring it home': Nathi Mthethwa rallies behind Chiefs ahead of CAF Champions League final

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has thrown his weight behind Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League final.

Amakhosi are set to go face to face with Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly at the Mohammed V Stadium in Morocco on Saturday.

Sending the team a heartfelt message, Mthethwa said Amakhosi stood a chance to win the match and follow in the footsteps of previous CAF winners Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“As a nation, we urged the entire team, on and off the field, to dig deep and remain resolute in the mission of completing the successful journey that they started and brought about this very final,” said Mthethwa.

He said the club's success would bring home much more than just a cup but would offer much-needed positivity in the face of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

“The special nature of this final is that you are competing against a South African coach and also a South African is at the helm of CAF. In other words, you are a team made out of a fibre-winning nation ... Go for gold and bring it home,” said Mthethwa.