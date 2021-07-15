Marumo Gallants FC have named former Congo‚ Kenya and Equatorial Guinea coach Sébastien Migné as their new head coach.

Frenchman Migné (48) will be assisted by Belgian Jean-Francois Losciuto (49)‚ who coached fellow Limpopo club Black Leopards to the playoffs in the National First Division in 2016-17.

David Mathebula and Mpho Maleka‚ who assisted Dylan Kerr in a complicated but at times successful technical structure last season‚ winning the Nedbank Cup‚ will also assist Migne.

Kerr‚ having been in the stands awaiting his work permit for a protracted period for much of the campaign after joining then-TTM midway through 2020-21‚ was released after helping save the team from relegation in the DStv Premiership.

Gallants have also appointed Mamelodi Sundowns legend and ex-assistant-coach Harris Chueu as their technical director.

Gallants chairman Abram Sello said he believed the appointments can solidify the club in a 2021-22 season where they will also compete in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“It is an exciting time for us as a team to bring in such experienced individuals. We will be able to participate confidently in the PSL and the Caf championship‚” Sello said.

“I would also like to thank my technical management for working hard in the last few weeks to identify such good talent.”

Migne coached Congo for a year‚ Kenya for just over a year and Equatorial Guinea for eight months.

Gallants also announced the signings of three players.

Forward Zaid Patel‚ the 27-yearold Bidvest Wits academy product who turned out for a number of clubs in SA‚ playing handfuls of matches at Mpumalanga Black Aces‚ Cape Town All Stars‚ AmaZulu and Stellenbosch FC and Witbank Spurs‚ joins from Spanish fifth-tier outfit Loja CD.

Zimbabwean striker Learnmore Muyambo (24) joins from Harare City. Winger Joreon Lumu (26)‚ who holds Democratic Republic of Congo and Netherlands citizenship‚ joins from Malta’s Florian FC after a career that has taken him to Holland‚ Bulgaria‚ Austria‚ Turkey‚ India‚ Romania‚ Portugal and Georgia.