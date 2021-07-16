Bafana power past Mozambique to reach Cosafa Cup final against Senegal

Bafana Bafana put in a strong showing to power 3-0 past Mozambique in their Cosafa Cup semifinal at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday night, and reach their fifth final of the regional tournament.

SA, who have often underperformed in the competition, have also never lost when they have managed to reach a Cosafa final. They will compete to lift their fifth trophy in Sunday’s final against guest team Senegal, who beat Eswatini on penalties in the earlier semifinal.

SA, whose performances improved winning three games and drawing one to top Group A unbeaten and without conceding, kept another clean sheet and scored two fine goals.

Njabulo Ngcobo, Kaizer Chiefs’ highly-rated new centreback signed from Swallows FC, rose to head in Bafana’s 24th-minute opener. The promising Sekhukhune United midfielder Yusuf Maart was again strong in central midfield, capping a man-of-the-match performance by adding a spectacular second with a swerving strike in the 59th.

At times, and especially in the second half, Bafana turned on the style. They were technically stronger and had the quicker thinking, movement and organisation than a Mozambique who were perhaps the most polished combination faced by SA yet, but who were ultimately outplayed.

SA had to work hard to earn a 1-0 lead by the break.

The Mamelodi Sundowns centreback Rushine de Reuck, so solid in the matches in Gqerberha, made a rare mistake giving the ball away to midfielder Joaquim Mapangane early on.

New Orlando Pirates signing from Free State Stars Monnapule Saleng has been a consistent handful in Cosafa. He earned a free-kick on the left being fouled by Joao Pelembe halfway to the break.