Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly: Mzansi predicts Caf Champions League final

16 July 2021 - 14:00
Kaizer Chiefs are going for glory.
Kaizer Chiefs are going for glory.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Predictions for the Caf Champions League are trickling in on social media with SA's Kaizer Chiefs set to go head to head with Egyptian giants Al Ahly at the Muhammad V Stadium in Casablanca‚ Morocco‚ on Saturday night.

Expectations are high among South Africans and Amakhosi fans ahead of their first Champions League final. There will also be a South African on the other bench, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Amakhosi are already in Morocco gearing up for the final, and fans in SA are positive  the Soweto giants will make history and bring the cup home. 

Al Ahly fans are equally confident. 

TimesLIVE reported that SuperSport will broadcast the match‚ which kicks off at 9pm‚ on channel 202 in SA‚ channel 205 in Nigeria and channel 225 on the rest of the continent.

“Games on the continent don’t get bigger than this and we are thrilled to showcase Africa’s best in a match of this magnitude. Two of Africa’s super clubs in a major final will no doubt boost fans in these challenging times‚” said SuperSport CEO Marc Jury. 

SA Football Association president Dr Danny Jordaan said Amakhosi winning the match would bring much-needed positivity to SA. 

‘’This match is historical for Kaizer Chiefs and it would be tremendous for Amakhosi to win this edition. There has been so much happening in the country, depressing developments and winning the Champions Trophy would give South Africans some  much needed good news".

