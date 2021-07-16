TimesLIVE reported that SuperSport will broadcast the match‚ which kicks off at 9pm‚ on channel 202 in SA‚ channel 205 in Nigeria and channel 225 on the rest of the continent.

“Games on the continent don’t get bigger than this and we are thrilled to showcase Africa’s best in a match of this magnitude. Two of Africa’s super clubs in a major final will no doubt boost fans in these challenging times‚” said SuperSport CEO Marc Jury.

SA Football Association president Dr Danny Jordaan said Amakhosi winning the match would bring much-needed positivity to SA.

‘’This match is historical for Kaizer Chiefs and it would be tremendous for Amakhosi to win this edition. There has been so much happening in the country, depressing developments and winning the Champions Trophy would give South Africans some much needed good news".