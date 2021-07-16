Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly: Mzansi predicts Caf Champions League final
Predictions for the Caf Champions League are trickling in on social media with SA's Kaizer Chiefs set to go head to head with Egyptian giants Al Ahly at the Muhammad V Stadium in Casablanca‚ Morocco‚ on Saturday night.
Expectations are high among South Africans and Amakhosi fans ahead of their first Champions League final. There will also be a South African on the other bench, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Amakhosi are already in Morocco gearing up for the final, and fans in SA are positive the Soweto giants will make history and bring the cup home.
Al Ahly fans are equally confident.
🕯🕯 For Kaizer Chiefs to make the whole nation proud and give us all something to celebrate.. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/PhnPMMzGm4— The Darkhorse 🐎 (@RudolfMosoma) July 16, 2021
Good morning kaizer chiefs fans can you feel it it's coming home #Amakhosi4life #BringItHome pic.twitter.com/gAmTJpHdOt— Ntona ya Dikgope (@TheGreatKhali95) July 16, 2021
🕯️🕯️🕯️🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🌟🏆 Mighty One in Heaven behold your chosen ones. Bless this group of Phefeni Glamour Boys ✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿. Let your blessings flow and pour upon us. Honour our beloved Chairman, the servant of your people 🙌🏾#KCGoingForGold #KCOneTeam #KCGoldenGlamour #WeBelieveKhosi #CAFCL https://t.co/YTySNhzGmS— TOP 2 IN AFRICA Khosi🔥✌🏿 (@Lyricist_Izrael) July 16, 2021
🏃🏿♂️🏋🏾♂️🚴🏽♂️ ❤✌🏾#KCGoldenGlamour #KCGoingForGold #Amakhosi4Life #KCOneTeam #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/cET6SWFBkD— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 16, 2021
Looking forward to seeing Coach @TheRealPitso singing both national anthems in the @KaizerChiefs vs @AlAhlyEnglish #CAFCLFinal on Saturday.— TJ - Baba ka O (@TJ_Thojana) July 14, 2021
TimesLIVE reported that SuperSport will broadcast the match‚ which kicks off at 9pm‚ on channel 202 in SA‚ channel 205 in Nigeria and channel 225 on the rest of the continent.
“Games on the continent don’t get bigger than this and we are thrilled to showcase Africa’s best in a match of this magnitude. Two of Africa’s super clubs in a major final will no doubt boost fans in these challenging times‚” said SuperSport CEO Marc Jury.
SA Football Association president Dr Danny Jordaan said Amakhosi winning the match would bring much-needed positivity to SA.
‘’This match is historical for Kaizer Chiefs and it would be tremendous for Amakhosi to win this edition. There has been so much happening in the country, depressing developments and winning the Champions Trophy would give South Africans some much needed good news".