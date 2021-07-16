Minister steps in for SABC to televise Kaizer Chiefs-Al Ahly Champions League final

Minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has stepped in to resolve a compromise that will allow the SABC to broadcast Saturday night’s Caf Champions League final between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly.

The SABC had earlier complained that the Confederation of African Football (Caf) had sold the rights exclusively to pay-channel SuperSport despite the public broadcaster having agreed to the asking price.

This was going to deny the majority of the public being able to view Chiefs’ historic first Champions League final.

However‚ a statement from the communications ministry on Friday afternoon said a deal had been brokered for the SABC to air the game that takes place at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca (kickoff 8pm Morocco time‚ 9pm SA time).