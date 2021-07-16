The letter‚ sent by Royal’s legal representative‚ Mabuza Attorneys‚ states that‚ in relation to a phone call made to Becker on Thursday afternoon:

“Mr [Eric] Mabuza requested that the disciplinary hearing scheduled for Saturday July 17 be postponed sine die due to the fact that the very charges which our client is called upon to answer form part and parcel of the matters which were argued before the Honourable Judge Windell in the urgent application heard on July 14‚ and in respect of which judgment was reserved.

“Mr Becker indicated that he was aware of the proceedings which are pending before the Honourable Judge Windell. Notwithstanding our impassionate appeal to have the hearing postponed‚ Mr Becker has indicated that the NSL intends to proceed with the disciplinary hearing on July 17.

“We submit that it would be imprudent and grossly unreasonable to continue with the disciplinary hearing in these circumstances‚ more so given the fact that our client has already sought inter alia an order to have the Acting CEO [Mato Madlala] of the NSL held in aggravated contempt of court for the very conduct of charging our client [in front of Judge Windell on Wednesday].

“To put it bluntly‚ the NSL would be continuing with the contempt of court if it were to proceed with the disciplinary hearing ... alternatively the NSL will be pre-empting and/or prejudging the outcome of the judgment reserved by her Ladyship‚ which in itself constitutes further contempt of court.