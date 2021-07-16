Soccer

Royal AM’s lawyers: PSL can be in contempt of court if DC hearing continues

16 July 2021 - 17:02 By Marc Strydom
A general view of the the PSL headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg. File photo
A general view of the the PSL headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg. File photo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Royal AM have stated their intention to ask for a postponement of their hearing in front of a disciplinary committee (DC) on Saturday‚ but Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker says he will oppose it.

Royal’s legal representatives have sent a letter to Becker stating their opinion that the National Soccer League (NSL)‚ of which the PSL is the trading name‚ could be in contempt of court continuing with the DC.

Durban club Royal have been charged regarding four playoffs matches they did not honour in the PSL’s promotion-relegation playoffs. On Friday they sent a letter‚ which TimesLIVE has seen‚ to Becker cautioning the prosecutor not to proceed with the DC.

Judgment reserved in Royal AM's application to have PSL CEO Mato Madlala held in contempt of court

Judgment has been reserved in Royal AM's application at the South Gauteng High Court to have PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala held in contempt of court.
Sport
1 day ago

The letter‚ sent by Royal’s legal representative‚ Mabuza Attorneys‚ states that‚ in relation to a phone call made to Becker on Thursday afternoon:

“Mr [Eric] Mabuza requested that the disciplinary hearing scheduled for Saturday July 17 be postponed sine die due to the fact that the very charges which our client is called upon to answer form part and parcel of the matters which were argued before the Honourable Judge Windell in the urgent application heard on July 14‚ and in respect of which judgment was reserved.

“Mr Becker indicated that he was aware of the proceedings which are pending before the Honourable Judge Windell. Notwithstanding our impassionate appeal to have the hearing postponed‚ Mr Becker has indicated that the NSL intends to proceed with the disciplinary hearing on July 17.

“We submit that it would be imprudent and grossly unreasonable to continue with the disciplinary hearing in these circumstances‚ more so given the fact that our client has already sought inter alia an order to have the Acting CEO [Mato Madlala] of the NSL held in aggravated contempt of court for the very conduct of charging our client [in front of Judge Windell on Wednesday].

“To put it bluntly‚ the NSL would be continuing with the contempt of court if it were to proceed with the disciplinary hearing ... alternatively the NSL will be pre-empting and/or prejudging the outcome of the judgment reserved by her Ladyship‚ which in itself constitutes further contempt of court.

“The purpose of this letter is therefore to once again request you to reconsider your position and course of action given the seriousness of the issues raised in this matter.”

Becker said Royal have every right to ask for a postponement of the disciplinary hearing once it starts on Saturday.

“The formal response is as follows: the prosecutor has received a copy of the letter dated July 16 from Mabuza attorneys acting on behalf of Royal AM FC‚” Becker told TimesLIVE.

“This letter was sent after a telephone conversation on July 15‚ at 2.25pm yesterday [Thursday]. The letter requested a postponement.

“As indicated telephonically to Mr Mabuza the prosecutor is of the view there is no basis for a postponement and the matters are to proceed.”

READ MORE

‘Fake news’: Sinky Mnisi says Royal AM will attend PSL DC hearing

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has dismissed as “fake news” a tweet alleging to quote him as saying the club will not attend their Premier Soccer League ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Royal AM charged for their no-shows in four matches of the PSL playoffs

Royal AM have been charged for their no-shows in four matches of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL's) promotion-relegation playoffs and will face a ...
Sport
1 week ago

PSL prosecutor Nande Becker has ‘reading to do’ to decide whether to charge Royal AM

PSL prosecutor Nande Becker says he has “a lot of reading” to wade through before deciding whether to charge Royal AM for further disciplinary ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sono on his products Mosimane and Zwane facing off in the Champions League ... Soccer
  2. Judgment reserved in Royal AM's application to have PSL CEO Mato Madlala held ... Soccer
  3. Phangiso says there were players in the Proteas who wielded so much power they ... Cricket
  4. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  5. Ex-Proteas star Phangiso relives the painful experience that reduced him to ... Cricket

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
‘They were slipping like crazy’: Smart cooking oil stunt saves Shoprite from ...