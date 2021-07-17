Kaizer Chiefs humbled as Pitso enters pantheon of African coaching legends

Al Ahly flexed their considerable muscle against a Kaizer Chiefs reeling from being reduced to 10 men in a contest where Amakhosi were already the rank underdogs, the Egyptian giants lifting their 10th Caf Champions League trophy with Saturday night’s 3-0 final win.

Chiefs lost attacker Happy Mashiane to a VAR-assisted red card three minutes into first-half added time at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco.

Chiefs had held their own until that moment but the match as a contest was ended by the Johannesburg team – already expected to punch well above their weight at the rarefied height they had reached – being reduced to a player less.

Ahly’s goals then came in mechanical procession from Mohamed Sherif in 53rd minute, Mohamed Magdy Afsha in 64th and Amr Al Sulaya in the 74th.

It was disappointment for South Africans at the defeat for Chiefs – the shock package of the 2020-21 competition, whose victory, having never reached the group stage, was a remarkable place in the final.

But that disappointment was balanced to a large degree by Ahly’s South African coach Pitso Mosimane entering the pantheon of African coaching legends.

The son of the soil who is striding the stratosphere of global coaching earned his third Champions League title, again displaying a coaching master class in charge of an Ahly generation that is clearly strong, but also still in some form of rebuilding.

Mosimane became only the fourth coach in the 57-year history of the Champions League to win back-to-back titles, matching the feat too of the man considered Ahly’s best coach of the modern era, Portuguese Manuel Jose in 2005 and 2006. Jose won four Champions Leagues, and Mosimane now stands alone in second place on three.

Ahly, who had not won the Champions League for a frustrating seven years before Mosimane’s arrival, went to their Decima of 10 titles. It is the stuff of legend for Africa’s Club of the 20th Century, and their coach.

Mosimane and Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter renewed a chess battle that goes back to when they sparred for Premier Soccer League titles when the latter was last at Amakhosi in the first half of the 2000s. Consequently, the opening half saw a tactical, absorbing exchange of movements of the pieces.