Soccer

‘They should be proud of their journey’: Fans congratulate Chiefs on a job well done despite losing final

19 July 2021 - 09:00
Messages from football fans to Kaizer Chiefs on a job well done continue to pour in, despite the club losing to Al Ahly on the weekend.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The highly anticipated game ended in tears for Amakhosi fans after Pitso Mosimane’s side beat the club 3-0 to secure the 2020/21 Caf Champions League title.

This is Mosimane’s third Caf Champions League title, having won the competition with Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns previously.

Despite the loss, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter said his players hoped fans would give them “the credit they deserve”.

“The lads did unbelievably well to get to where we are now to this final, so I think once the obvious disappointment of the defeat has settled, I think they will get the credit they deserve. Of course, you’re disappointed, massively disappointed. The players in the dressing room are massively disappointed,” Baxter said after the game.

He said he could not fault the team’s effort and work rate in the final, but rued the lack of quality and loss of concentration at key times in the final.

“I thought with the challenges we’ve had building up to the final, the players did really well. At the opening of the game, we pressed high, but al Ahly were good with the ball. I thought we did that reasonably well, but we had less and less of our attacks,” said Baxter.

On social media, many fans said they were proud of Amakhosi's journey to the final.

Here is a snapshot of what was said online:

