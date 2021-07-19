‘They should be proud of their journey’: Fans congratulate Chiefs on a job well done despite losing final
Messages from football fans to Kaizer Chiefs on a job well done continue to pour in, despite the club losing to Al Ahly on the weekend.
The highly anticipated game ended in tears for Amakhosi fans after Pitso Mosimane’s side beat the club 3-0 to secure the 2020/21 Caf Champions League title.
This is Mosimane’s third Caf Champions League title, having won the competition with Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns previously.
Despite the loss, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter said his players hoped fans would give them “the credit they deserve”.
“The lads did unbelievably well to get to where we are now to this final, so I think once the obvious disappointment of the defeat has settled, I think they will get the credit they deserve. Of course, you’re disappointed, massively disappointed. The players in the dressing room are massively disappointed,” Baxter said after the game.
He said he could not fault the team’s effort and work rate in the final, but rued the lack of quality and loss of concentration at key times in the final.
“I thought with the challenges we’ve had building up to the final, the players did really well. At the opening of the game, we pressed high, but al Ahly were good with the ball. I thought we did that reasonably well, but we had less and less of our attacks,” said Baxter.
On social media, many fans said they were proud of Amakhosi's journey to the final.
Here is a snapshot of what was said online:
Kaizer Chiefs should be proud of their journey to the CAFCL final.— Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) July 17, 2021
Prior to Al Ahly winning the title last year, they lost back-to-back finals in 2017 and 2018. The most important thing is what Amakhosi does to prepare for the new season and return to the top two PSL sides. pic.twitter.com/aAUbLLOW5p
Congratulations to Pitso for raising our South African flag and also congratulations to Kaizer Chiefs for taking second position✌🏽#CAFCLFinal#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/6GhkrGcK0x— King Selepe Lesedi🔵 (@DJKingSelepe) July 17, 2021
I'm proud of my team reaching CAFCL final was an achievement to us cause we never sign players, I will always love you Kaizer Chiefs Football Club 🥰✌🏻😊— ᴍᴘᴏʟᴏᴋᴇɴɢ😊 (@M_Mohafa) July 17, 2021
Well done to Africa’s Number 1 Football Club. We @KaizerChiefs as Number 2 in the continent accept that you won. https://t.co/tpexYtqSOk— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) July 17, 2021
Me and my HOUSE, we are forever Amakhosi! No matter what! Chiefs unites us! We do not loot or sabotage. We are Khosi4life!! Peaceful people! Builders! pic.twitter.com/mxTb1ozuat— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 17, 2021
Before we roast Kaizer Chiefs, let us congratulate them for making it this far in this competition ✌️#CAFCLFinal pic.twitter.com/mGiSWK8tbA— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) July 17, 2021
Good Morning @KaizerChiefs .— ♏pho 😊✌ (@asiithi) July 19, 2021
We are still very much your fanbase. We are behind you. Disappointed? Yes. But the love still remains.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/M6hTjX2z3F
I actually think KC has a lot to celebrate, first final ever in this competition, we broke the glass ceiling #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/IWoWblQ3vA— Nyathi emnyama kaNdaba (@MsiziNzama) July 18, 2021
I Forgive Him, Hero's are made in this situations @KaizerChiefs @kaizerm_jr look after him, he will bounce back Stronger, Love You Guys and Am Proud of you All ❤️ ✌️ ✌️ ✌️ ✌️ ✌️ pic.twitter.com/D2CFnc1Ulg— Percy kokong (@percy_kokong) July 18, 2021