Soccer

Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung issues message to Happy Mashiane

20 July 2021 - 17:52
Happy Mashiane was red carded shortly before half time in the Caf Champions League final.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has issued a message of encouragement to Happy Mashiane after he was red carded in the dying stages of the first half in the 3-0 Caf Champions League final defeat to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in Casablanca at the weekend.

The 23-year-old Mashiane was dismissed with the help of VAR for a reckless challenge on Al Ahly’s right-back Akram Tawfik, and the Red Devils used their numerical advantage to devastating effect.

“I want to take this special moment to encourage Happy Mashiane‚” said Motaung.

“Happy must take this as a lesson and an experience that will come in handy in his career. This is not his fault and must serve as a lesson to everyone in the team.

"We must realise these things happen in football and life in general. Happy is young and has a great future ahead of him. He is not alone. We are in this together.

“It is unfortunate the red card defined the outcome of the match. These kinds of defining moments happen in games of this magnitude.

"I would like to thank the players and the technical team‚ not forgetting the entire support and entourage that participated in the journey to the final.”

Motaung also took time to congratulate the players for reaching the final for the first time.

“I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate the team for the magnificent effort in the attempt to win the Caf Champions League.

"Even if we did not win the trophy‚ to reach this final is historical for the club‚” he said, adding that he is aware the team has encountered problems with their travel back home from Morocco.

“I am aware the team has faced challenges to travel back home due to the flight mechanical concerns.

"I wish everyone safe travel and that everything will be sorted.

“This has been a great effort from everyone. I am appealing to all of us to understand the journey continues from here.

"It is not always plain sailing in any journey but we must believe that one day we will achieve our objective. I wish you a safe journey back home‚” said Motaung.

