Kaizer Chiefs sign Thabani Austin Dube from Richards Bay United

Kaizer Chiefs are continuing to bolster their squad after announcing the signing of Thabani Austin Dube from Richards Bay United on Monday.

The 28 year-old defender joins the club after winning the 2021 Cosafa Cup with the senior SA national team this past month.

"We would like to confirm the signing of Thabani Austin Dube‚" the club said.

"The central defender joins Amakhosi from Richards Bay United on a three-year contract with a further two-year option.