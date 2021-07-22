As Royal AM continue their protracted promotion and relegation battle in the courts against the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says his department will only get involved in the saga as the last resort.

The KwaZulu-Natal club owned by the flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has taken the PSL to court, arguing that they must be promoted to the elite league as they have won automatic promotion.

Sekhukhune United were declared the winners of the GladAfrica Championship after a court ruling‚ and runners-up Royal AM, in protest, did not honour all four of their matches in the relegation and promotion play-offs.

They were charged by the PSL Disciplinary Committee (DC) and their case‚ which was supposed to have sat last weekend‚ was postponed to this coming Saturday after Royal AM asked for a postponement.