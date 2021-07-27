CONFIRMED | Kaizer Chiefs sign Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signings of out-of-contract players Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander.
TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday morning that the pair were on the verge of signing on the dotted line to make Naturena their new home.
Bafana Bafana left wing star Dolly, 28 – who spent the last four-and-a-half seasons with Montpellier in Ligue 1‚ where his progress was hampered by injuries – is one of the biggest transfers of the 2021-22 Premier Soccer League pre-season.
Signing tough fellow SA international Alexander (33) also sends a message from Amakhosi‚ who have been adding quality on the back of a single-season Fifa transfer ban‚ aiming to rebuild substantially from six unprecedented campaigns without a trophy.
Chiefs said on Tuesday afternoon: “Kaizer Chiefs have secured signatures of two talented internationals in Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander.
“Both players have signed three-year deals with Amakhosi‚ which will see them play for Chiefs until 2024-25 season.
“Dolly was in France with Montpellier where he spent five seasons. Before moving to Europe‚ he played for Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town.
“The 28-year-old is a product of the School of Excellence. The winger will don jersey number 10 for the next three years.
“Alexander joins Chiefs from Indian club Odisha‚ where he spent just one season. The player will be reunited with coach Stuart Baxter who was in charge of Odisha at the time. The hardworking midfielder will wear jersey number 17 at Chiefs.
“Dolly will reunite with Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro after playing with them in the same team [Sundowns] in 2014-15‚ while Alexander be happy to reconnect with Sifiso Hlanti‚ Kgaogelo Sekgota‚ Brandon Peterson and Phathutshedzo Nange‚ who were his teammates at Wits just over a year ago.
“Both players have represented Bafana Bafana with Dolly appearing 19 times in national colours and Alexander has six caps to his name.
“Alexander has started training and Dolly will start his training with Amakhosi on Thursday.”
Alexander’s signing‚ sources have indicated‚ will bring an end to contract renewal negotiations for 10-year defensive midfield stalwart Willard Katsande at Chiefs.
Amakhosi had already announced six signings – Brandon Peterson‚ Sifiso Hlanti‚ Phathutshedzo Nange‚ Njabulo Ngcobo‚ Sibusiso Mabiliso‚ Kgaogelo Sekgota and Thabani Dube – as they have shown their intentions to be competitive in 2021-22. Midfielder Given Thibedi has been recalled from two seasons on loan at Swallows FC.