New AmaKhosi signing Keagan Dolly: 'I started supporting Chiefs since the age of five'

Keagan Dolly says he was a introduced to being a childhood supporter of Kaizer Chiefs, the club he joined on Tuesday, by his father.

The 28-year-old product of Safa’s School of Excellence and Mamelodi Sundowns’ and Ajax Cape Town’s youth academies, joined Chiefs in arguably the biggest transfer of the 2021-22 pre-season window, having been out of contract at Montpellier.

From Westbury, near Soweto, the skilful left wing Dolly said he inherited being a Chiefs fan from his father Ramon Dolly – who works with his son’s agency, Paul Mitchell’s Siyavuma Sports.

“Since I was young my father introduced me to Kaizer Chiefs. I started supporting Chiefs I think since the age of five,” Dolly said.

“I would attend the stadiums, watch the likes of ‘Shoes’ Moshoeu, may his soul rest in peace.

“I grew up watching Stanton Fredericks, I grew up watching Jabu Pule. I even used to dye my hair like Pule when I used to play for Westbury Arsenal.

“So it’s not new to me. I know what the club is about, I know the mentality at the club. And I’m just ready to get settled in and down to business.”

Dolly spent four-and-a-half seasons at Montpellier, who he joined from Sundowns midway through the 2016-17 season, shortly after winning the 2016 Caf Champions League with the Brazilians.

His progress in Ligue 1 was hampered by injuries. Dolly played 12 games in the second half of 2016-17, then 17, 3 and 6 in the next three seasons. Last campaign he played 18 Ligue 1 games, though 15 of those as a substitute.

“Ja look, my time in France was a good one – it was a good learning curve for me,” Dolly said.

“There were a few setbacks in terms of injuries and not getting as much game time. But I grew as a person, I grew as a player, I learned a lot from the Europeans and how they deal with struggles.

“And, ja, for now I know what to expect when something like that happens to me again.

“I think me coming to Chiefs is just about trying to share my experiences with the youngsters coming up.

“I watched Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo playing, and they’re looking very good. I think where I can help I’ll try my best to give advice where I can.”

The announcement of Dolly’s signing was accompanied by the news of ex-Bidvest Wits defensive midfielder Cole Alexander, who last played for Odisha in India, also joining Chiefs.