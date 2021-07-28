SA under-23 side crashes out of the Tokyo Games with their tails firmly between their legs

The SA under-23 side meekly crashed out of the Olympic Games in Tokyo with their tails firmly between their legs after they were drubbed 3-0 by an industrious Mexico in the last match of the group stages at the Sapporo Dome on Wednesday.

The result ensured that their campaign ended hopelessly with the South Africans rooted to the foot of the group standings after defeats to hosts Japan‚ France and Mexico to confirm the team's worst showing in the Olympic Games after appearances in Sydney in 2000 and Rio in 2016.

Mexico‚ who qualified for the next round with Japan on Wednesday‚ took the lead in 19th minute after Uriel Antuna delivered a telling cross into the box to unmarked Alexis Vega‚ who showed composure to bury the ball into the top of the net.

For the opening goal‚ Antuna was allowed enough space on the right wing from where he spotted Vega‚ who got the better of a few South African defenders en route to beating hapless goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.