Willard Katsande leads the list of exits out of Kaizer Chiefs’ Naturena headquarters

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the names of players they will be releasing ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The notable player being let go is 10-year servant Willard Katsande. It is understood the arrival of Cole Alexander‚ announced with Bafana Bafana star as a new signing on Tuesday‚ in defensive midfield put an end to 35-year-old Katsande’s contract renewal discussions.

Also released are right-back Kgotso Moleko‚ left-back Philani Zulu and goalkeeper Brylon Petersen.

Three players — Lazarous Kambole and left-backs Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Yagan Sasman — have been put on the transfer list.

Chiefs said: “After holding on to all the players at the end of last season due to being unable to sign new players [because of a single-season Fifa transfer ban]‚ the club emerged from the sanction by announcing 10 new players who will wear the gold and black colours of Chiefs in the new season.