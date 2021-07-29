“We started last season well‚ nabbing a trophy [the MTN8] after so long‚” Motshwari said as Bucs’ intense preseason camp at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg wound down this week.

“Then in the league we had some bumpy patches‚ and that’s how we carried ourselves towards the end of the season. We played a lot of games last season in terms of Caf‚ and travelling. I think there was a bit of fatigue as well‚ though I’m not trying to make it an excuse.

“Most of the guys have been retained from last season‚ and there’s so much experience there. And going forward we have to push ourselves and carry ourselves like professionals.”

Pirates’ ended 2020-21 playing a particularly high ratio of games as their Caf Confederation Cup campaign concluded in the quarterfinals.

They played 21 league and cup matches from March until ending third in the DStv Premiership by the league and season’s June 6 conclusion. Bucs won eight of those‚ drew seven and lost six.

Motshwari feels Pirates’ four signings — Goodman Mosele‚ Monnapule Saleng‚ Bandile Shandu and Kwanda Mngonyama — will add necessary depth‚ but not disrupt the continuity of the core of a squad that has been kept intact so far.