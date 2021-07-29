Soccer

'He will forever remain gold & black': Football fans react to Willard Katsande leaving Kaizer Chiefs

29 July 2021 - 09:45
Willard Katsande is one of the longest-serving members of the current Kaizer Chiefs team, having joined in 2011 from Ajax Cape Town.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“Willard Katsande is a Kaizer Chiefs legend. You can’t take away that from him. He served the club.”

This is one of the remarks from football fans reacting to veteran Katsande leaving Chiefs after a decade.

Katsande's contract with the club expired and was not extended for another season.

Amakhosi said Katsande was part of a group of seven players that the club parted ways with after they were deemed to not be in coach Stuart Baxter's plans.

“After holding on to all the players at the end of last season due to being unable to sign new players, the club emerged from the sanction by announcing 10 new players who will wear the gold and black colours of Chiefs in the new season.

“In order to make way for the new players and ensure that the coach and his technical team prepare adequately, Amakhosi will sadly be parting ways with some players who will not form part of the coach’s plans in the next season,” said the club.

Katsande shared with fans that he was leaving the club with a “heavy heart”.

“I am honoured and eternally grateful to the chairman of the club, Kaizer Motaung, for granting me the opportunity to represent this great institution over the past 10 years,” Katsande said in a statement.

“To the peace-loving fans of Kaizer Chiefs, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude for your support and encouragement over the years, you have consistently been the 12th man lifting our spirits, during the good times and difficult phases.

“I trust that I represented the badge and brand with the respect and dignity that it deserves.

“I am blessed beyond imagination, having represented my childhood dream club in over 320 games, lifted four trophies, and participated in the Champions League. Kaizer Chiefs is my family and will always be in my heart.”

On social media, many fans bid him farewell with kind words.

Here is a snapshot of what fans had to say:

