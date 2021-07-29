Zinnbauer believes Pirates can challenge for the league title more convincingly in the coming season

“It’s a big thing as a coach that you have more weeks now. Important as well is that you have players on the pitch. This time we don't have so many injured like last season‚” Zinnbauer said as Bucs wound up an intense preseason camp at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg this week.

“OK‚ right now we have four or five players out‚ like [Tshegofatso] Mabasa‚ [Zakhele] Lepasa‚ Happy [Jele]‚ [Terrence] Dzvukamanja and Vincent Pule. That’s a little bit disruptive but it's much better than last season.

“We now have close to five weeks’ preparation‚ last season it was two. We can work on private talks – like now we have team-building sessions alone with the players‚ without coaches and with coaches.

“And that’s the next thing we can improve – how we can integrate the new signings in the team quickly.

“It’s not everything – we also have to work hard. It’s a bit of a different style than what we had last season and I’m really happy at how the team are working hard on that.”