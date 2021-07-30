Bafana coach Broos back in SA this weekend to prepare for World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is expected in the country on Saturday morning with his Macedonian assistant Čedomir Janevski to start preparations for the World Cup qualifiers.

The 69-year-old Belgian coach returned home for his second Covid-19 vaccination soon after his appointment in May and has not taken his place on the bench in the team’s recent matches.

Broos missed the friendly against Uganda at Orlando Stadium last month and also did not play a role in the team’s participation in the Cosafa Cup competition that the makeshift Bafana won in Gqeberha.

“The coach is back in the country on Saturday morning‚” confirmed SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.