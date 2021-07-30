Soccer

Chiefs coach Baxter: ‘Every coach in world football has to pay attention to transitions’

30 July 2021 - 14:07 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter.
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Transition football is part of the modern game and any coach in the world needs to be aware of it‚ said new Kaizer Chiefs boss Stuart Baxter.

Baxter’s “transition football” when he has been coach of Bafana Bafana and Chiefs has often been a griping point for SA football fans‚ whose preference is for more “tiki-taka”‚ soft-passing‚ skills-based build-ups that are in keeping with the traditions of the game in the country.

Baxter said concentrating on transitions will unapologetically be a key aspect during his second stint back at Chiefs. The Englishman/Scot’s new tenure begins in earnest when Amakhosi kick off their 2021-22 season against DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinals on the weekend of August 14.

This weekend Amakhosi meet Orlando Pirates in the gimmicky Carling Black Label Cup pre-season match-up‚ where line-ups are voted for by the fans‚ at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

“Transitions is an important element. It isn’t the only element in football but it’s an important one. If you can dominate that then you can very much dominate the game‚” Baxter said.

Baxter's promise to the Chiefs fans: 'The work we do here at Naturena will prepare these soldiers for battle'

Stuart Baxter refrained in his first press conference in South Africa back as Kaizer Chiefs coach to promise trophies or a return to the glory days‚ ...
Sport
4 hours ago

“Now the modern game is not only about transitions‚ but every team plays on transitions.

“You’re not a ‘transition coach’ because you pay attention to transitions. Every team plays on transitions because when you lose the ball it’s a transition to defence‚ when you win the ball it’s a transition to attack.

“Every coach in world football has to pay attention to that. How much attention you pay is up to the individual coach. So is how you integrate that into your bigger picture.

“But to say somebody is a transition coach or not a transition coach is nonsense because it’s like saying‚ ‘This coach doesn’t like to kick the ball‚ or doesn’t like heading the ball’. It’s all a part of the game.

“We will have all the ingredients of modern football in our game. But we will certainly pay attention to our transitions as before.”

Willard Katsande leads the list of exits out of Kaizer Chiefs’ Naturena headquarters

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the names of players they will be releasing ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Sport
2 days ago

Baxter was appointed after Chiefs‚ following Gavin Hunt’s dismissal‚ scrambled eighth place in the Premiership with two wins at the end under caretaker-coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.

He was in the stands when the club beat Wydad Casablanca 1-0 in aggregate in the Caf Champions League semifinals. Baxter’s first match back on the bench was the 10-man 3-0 defeat to Al Ahly in the final.

He has been tasked with ending Chiefs’ unprecedented six-season trophy drought‚ which dates back to his previous stint at the Soweto giants‚ who Baxter steered to two league and cup doubles in three seasons in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter hints they are unlikely to make more attacking signings

Stuart Baxter has suggested that Kaizer Chiefs are unlikely to make more attacking signings ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Sport
4 hours ago

Baxter's promise to the Chiefs fans: 'The work we do here at Naturena will prepare these soldiers for battle'

Stuart Baxter refrained in his first press conference in South Africa back as Kaizer Chiefs coach to promise trophies or a return to the glory days‚ ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Willard Katsande leads the list of exits out of Kaizer Chiefs’ Naturena headquarters

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the names of players they will be releasing ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Nodada and Fielies heading to Chiefs? Comitis says he’s also heard the rumours Soccer
  2. Itumeleng Khune joins Patrick ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe in the Kaizer Chiefs record ... Soccer
  3. Willard Katsande leads the list of exits out of Kaizer Chiefs’ Naturena ... Soccer
  4. Erasmus not happy with World Rugby's failure to provide clarity on the rules ... Rugby
  5. 'Flop' or fall guy? — Fans blame Ronwen Williams for SA under-23s crashing out ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail