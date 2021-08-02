‘Sorry bro! You’ll win over small teams’ — Fans reacts to Chiefs’ victory over Pirates

When Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates clash, the social media streets always shake.

The sides faced off on Sunday in the Carling Black Label Cup season curtain raiser.

Chiefs edged out their rivals to win 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 score in the 90 minutes.

All eyes were on how both teams would perform ahead of a tough season, with a new coach and a host of new transfers at Naturena over the past few months.

Chiefs looked menacing at times, especially when some of their new signings came on in the second half.

Both teams’ season will properly kick off in two weeks time when Chiefs face Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates face Swallows FC in the MTN8 quarter finals.

As the game drew to a conclusion at the penalty spot, Chiefs keeper Brandon Petersen, who had replaced Itumuleng Khune, produced two decisive saves to block Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Wayde Jooste. Kgaogelo Sekgota struck the winning kick.

On social media, hundreds of fans, including EFF leader Julius Malema, transport minister Fikile Mbalula and EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu weighed in on the result.