With less than three weeks before the start of the 2021/2022 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season‚ Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt doesn’t have a full squad.

Hunt‚ who is known for his forthrightness when dealing with issues‚ indicated that he is still running the rule over a number of trialists at their preseason camp which started last week in Cape Town.

During their weeklong stay in the Mother City‚ Hunt will be using friendly matches against Cape Town City‚ Stellenbosch‚ Cape Town Spurs and Cape Town All Stars to test some of the players who are on trial.